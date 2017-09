Armco Bender Llama Assassin and Sheep Botherer Veteran



1 Million Place Grid Penalty I know Dr Evil doesn't run F1 but why do they give ridiculous grid penalties.

Van Doorne had a 65 place penalty last race and now Alonso's got a 35 place penalty this race.

