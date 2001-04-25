Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
ASFC17 Tasmania


Top Ten
PTeamOwnerPts
1Racing HarzRacing Harz253
2Shogun AutosportHelix253
3Team Antrodemus El Cribbo MotorsportJust Do It!253
4Muta Taskurapu RacingF J Nedos240
5Team GAZ170Gaz170235
6Lightning CometsRazor226
7Duff RacingScrut223
8Axeman Performance RacingAxeman444216
9Cecil Engineeringmceci1210
10Straight Line Entrepreneurship RacingGTRMagic201

Hard Charger Award (For Most Positions Gained This Round)
Muta Taskurapu Racing, , , +15 Places


Biggest Loser Award (For Most Positions Lost This Round)
Yeah The Boyz Racing, DC Racing SA, , -13 Places



Standings To Date
Pos.TeamOwnerPtsGap+/-ThisR.
1Racing HarzRacing Harz694 3253
2Shogun AutosportHelix694 2253
3Duff RacingScrut688-6-1223
4Lightning CometsRazor655-335226
5Team GAZ170Gaz170652-35235
6Eagle MotorsportBiggy G595-57-5115
7All-American RacersMatt579-16-3138
8B.F. & I Racing Teamfomoco579 -4138
9Team 'Tallicaford71579 -5138
10Muta Taskurapu RacingF J Nedos564-1515240
11Shane's Signs Racingmtpanorama561-3-8114
12PaperMan MotorsportGM10558-3 153
13Axeman Performance RacingAxeman444549-99216
14Cecil Engineeringmceci1537-129210
15Cooper Racing Teamjoey31537 -5120
16Minnamurra Racing ServicesTourer531-63192
17TGI RacingProfessor531 2192
18Brendon EngineeringProRacer522-9-1174
19Muznik RacingMuznik507-158198
20Team Antrodemus El Cribbo MotorsportJust Do It!502-510253
21Straight Line Entrepreneurship RacingGTRMagic501-18201
22BlueBlood MotorsportBlueBlood498-3-1162
23RedZed RacingRedZedMikey492-6 165
24Happy Dragon TeamMVMotorsportMattV480-12-1190
25MYTOY Motorsportcoln72480 2171
26Zoom Motorsporttwinwebbers480 -10129
27Yeah The Boyz RacingLD2244477-3-1396
28DC Racing SAMadd_Dogg88474-3-1396
29Pascofi Motorsportpascofi m-sport408-66-1260
30Silvercrest RacingAccident315-93-40
