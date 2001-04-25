Home
ASFC17 Tasmania
Top Ten
P
Team
Owner
Pts
1
Racing Harz
Racing Harz
253
2
Shogun Autosport
Helix
253
3
Team Antrodemus El Cribbo Motorsport
Just Do It!
253
4
Muta Taskurapu Racing
F J Nedos
240
5
Team GAZ170
Gaz170
235
6
Lightning Comets
Razor
226
7
Duff Racing
Scrut
223
8
Axeman Performance Racing
Axeman444
216
9
Cecil Engineering
mceci1
210
10
Straight Line Entrepreneurship Racing
GTRMagic
201
Hard Charger Award (For Most Positions Gained This Round)
Muta Taskurapu Racing, , , +15 Places
Biggest Loser Award (For Most Positions Lost This Round)
Yeah The Boyz Racing, DC Racing SA, , -13 Places
Standings To Date
Pos.
Team
Owner
Pts
Gap
+/-
ThisR.
1
Racing Harz
Racing Harz
694
3
253
2
Shogun Autosport
Helix
694
2
253
3
Duff Racing
Scrut
688
-6
-1
223
4
Lightning Comets
Razor
655
-33
5
226
5
Team GAZ170
Gaz170
652
-3
5
235
6
Eagle Motorsport
Biggy G
595
-57
-5
115
7
All-American Racers
Matt
579
-16
-3
138
8
B.F. & I Racing Team
fomoco
579
-4
138
9
Team 'Tallica
ford71
579
-5
138
10
Muta Taskurapu Racing
F J Nedos
564
-15
15
240
11
Shane's Signs Racing
mtpanorama
561
-3
-8
114
12
PaperMan Motorsport
GM10
558
-3
153
13
Axeman Performance Racing
Axeman444
549
-9
9
216
14
Cecil Engineering
mceci1
537
-12
9
210
15
Cooper Racing Team
joey31
537
-5
120
16
Minnamurra Racing Services
Tourer
531
-6
3
192
17
TGI Racing
Professor
531
2
192
18
Brendon Engineering
ProRacer
522
-9
-1
174
19
Muznik Racing
Muznik
507
-15
8
198
20
Team Antrodemus El Cribbo Motorsport
Just Do It!
502
-5
10
253
21
Straight Line Entrepreneurship Racing
GTRMagic
501
-1
8
201
22
BlueBlood Motorsport
BlueBlood
498
-3
-1
162
23
RedZed Racing
RedZedMikey
492
-6
165
24
Happy Dragon TeamMVMotorsport
MattV
480
-12
-11
90
25
MYTOY Motorsport
coln72
480
2
171
26
Zoom Motorsport
twinwebbers
480
-10
129
27
Yeah The Boyz Racing
LD2244
477
-3
-13
96
28
DC Racing SA
Madd_Dogg88
474
-3
-13
96
29
Pascofi Motorsport
pascofi m-sport
408
-66
-12
60
30
Silvercrest Racing
Accident
315
-93
-4
0
