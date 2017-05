fieldodreams79 Veteran



NASCAR 2018 Schedule Shake Up-Road Course added to Chase Good right? It's the Charlotte Roval....sigh.



Brickyard 400 is now the last race before the Chase.



Second trip to Vegas added.



I'm sure there's other articles but this one from NASCAR has some very exciting phrases included.



