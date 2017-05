jimclark Veteran



Join Date: Oct 2000 Champion Porsche/Audi territory Posts: 957

Ruh Roh Reorge...Indy weather Saturday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind around 7 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Saturday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind around 7 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.