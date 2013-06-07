Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Matt
2017 Chevrolet Sports Car Classic(IMSA @ Detroit) - June 02-03


P, PC, and GTD cars will race in support of the Verizon Indycar Series this weekend on the streets of Detroit for a 1hr, 40min contest. 28 cars will represent the three classes in competition, and will we see Wayne Taylor Racing go 5-for-5 to start the season?

GTLM is not competing due to the upcoming Le Mans test days.

The race will be broadcast on Fox Sports 2 from 12:30p to 2:30p ET

Essentials:

IMSA Radio

IMSA WSC Spotter Guide

Entry List for WSC(28 cars)

Event Schedule(at bottom of page)

Detroit, MI Weekend Weather

Track Layout:

Track Graphics c/o RacingCircuits.info

Last Years Race:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7if66WUfvI
joeb
Thanks for starting this thread, I almost forgot there was a race this weekend!

The big question for me is if anyone can actually get in front of the Caddy's with the recent BOP adjustment. Nissan should be able to, but I'm in a wait and see mode. The Caddy's have battle through every adjustment so far this year.
