Matt Veteran



Join Date: Feb 2006 Connecticut Posts: 6,721

2017 Chevrolet Sports Car Classic(IMSA @ Detroit) - June 02-03 <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script>



P, PC, and GTD cars will race in support of the Verizon Indycar Series this weekend on the streets of Detroit for a 1hr, 40min contest. 28 cars will represent the three classes in competition, and will we see Wayne Taylor Racing go 5-for-5 to start the season?



GTLM is not competing due to the upcoming Le Mans test days.



The race will be broadcast on Fox Sports 2 from 12:30p to 2:30p ET



Essentials:



IMSA Radio



IMSA WSC Spotter Guide



Entry List for WSC(28 cars)



Event Schedule(at bottom of page)



Detroit, MI Weekend Weather



Track Layout:



Track Graphics c/o RacingCircuits.info



Last Years Race:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7if66WUfvI P, PC, and GTD cars will race in support of the Verizon Indycar Series this weekend on the streets of Detroit for a 1hr, 40min contest. 28 cars will represent the three classes in competition, and will we see Wayne Taylor Racing go 5-for-5 to start the season?GTLM is not competing due to the upcoming Le Mans test days.The race will be broadcast on Fox Sports 2 from 12:30p to 2:30p ETTrack Layout:Last Years Race: