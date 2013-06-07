P, PC, and GTD cars will race in support of the Verizon Indycar Series this weekend on the streets of Detroit for a 1hr, 40min contest. 28 cars will represent the three classes in competition, and will we see Wayne Taylor Racing go 5-for-5 to start the season?
GTLM is not competing due to the upcoming Le Mans test days.
The race will be broadcast on Fox Sports 2 from 12:30p to 2:30p ET
Essentials:
IMSA Radio
IMSA WSC Spotter Guide
Entry List for WSC(28 cars)
Event Schedule(at bottom of page)
Detroit, MI Weekend Weather
Track Layout:
Track Graphics c/o RacingCircuits.info
Last Years Race:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7if66WUfvI