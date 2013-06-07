bjohnsonsmith Race Official Race Official Veteran



Join Date: Jul 2008 London, England Posts: 14,416

Rounds 7 and 8. The Chevrolet Dual in Detroit, June 2-4, 2017. <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> Rounds 7 and 8. The Chevrolet Dual in Detroit, June 2-4, 2017.



Just as the dust is settling, after the 101st running of the Indy 500, the season moves on to rounds 7 and 8 at Detroit



Back in 2014, Detroit was the first of three double headers on the IndyCar calendar. Now, The Chevrolet Dual in Detroit is the only double header left on the IndyCar calendar.



Detroit was originally the venue for the F1 Detroit Grand Prix, held from 1982-1988. It was dropped from the F1 calendar after 1988, when F1's governing body FISA declared the temporary pit area sub standard and because of the drivers dislike of the event due to track disintegration, which was particularly bad that year.



It was planned to move the F1 event to Belle Isle in 1989 but with no agreement finalised, F1 went to Phoenix and Detroit became a CART event, with the race held on a slightly modified version of the F1 track.



In 1992, the event finally moved to Belle Isle, where it was held up to and including 2001. In 1998 the track was extended from 2.1 mi (3.4 km), to 2.36 mi (3.80 km). The race was revived from 2007-2008, as part of the IRL's IndyCar Series, using the original CART layout but with Turn 8 tightened. However, it was cancelled from 2009-2011 due to the downturn in Detroit's automotive industry and the city's economic problems. The race was revived again in 2012 and since 2013 the track has reverted to the 1998-2001 CART layout, with changes to Turn 3 and 7 and The Strand.



Last year Simon Pagenaud took pole for both Race 1 and Race 2, with qualifying for Race 2 taking place on the morning of the race. Will Power broke the track record set by Pagenaud, on the previous day's qualifying session, with a time of 1:13.8335. However, Power's fastest two laps were disallowed, as race control deemed he had interfered with Marco Andretti's qualifying attempt; Pagenaud inherited pole. However, he won neither race.



Race 1 was won by Sébastien Bourdais. On lap 42 Hinchcliffe went into the tyre barrier bringing out the yellow and causing a split in strategy. Some drivers including Dixon, Montoya and Bourdais stayed out. Others including Pagenaud and Power chose to pit. Power was first out but his right rear tyre wasn't secured, forcing him to retire, giving Montoya the lead until he pitted on lap 52. Dixon took the lead, pitting on lap 55 but retired a lap later with a gearbox issue, giving Bourdais the lead. On lap 57, Bourdais pitted from the lead and had a big enough gap to maintain it, winning his 35th career IndyCar victory.



Race 2 was won by Will Power. At the start there was a multi-car accident on Turn 1. Kimball moved left to avoid Hawksworth, forcing Muñoz to also move left, putting Hinchcliffe into the wall. Sato made contact with Rossi, trying to avoid Hinchcliffe, sending him into a spin and putting Chilton into the wall. With a third caution on lap 50 most of the leaders had pitted. Castroneves hadn't and was forced to pit under yellow and dropped to 15th. Bourdais took the lead needing another stop to finish. However, Pagenaud and Power, fifth and sixth respectively, didn't. Power got the better of Pagenaud on the restart and took the lead on Turn 3 and went on to win.



Some Trivia:

Hélio Castroneves got his first CART win at Detroit in 2000, driving a Reynard 2Ki-Honda HR-0 V8t, for Marlboro Team Penske. He has won the Detroit Grand Prix the most times: 2000, 2001 and 2014.



The team with the most wins, 7. Team Penske: 1991, 1994, 2000, 2001, 2014, Race 1 and 2.



1982-1988 F1 track layout:







1992-1997 Original CART track layout:





1998-2001 CART track layout:





Current track layout:





Length: 2.35 Mile (3.78 km)

Turns: 14



Lap record:

Simon Pagenaud, 5 Jun 2016. 1:14.0379, 114.266 mph (183.893 km/h). Team Penske, Dallara DW12-Chevrolet IndyCar V8, Verizon IndyCar Series.



Race 1

Pole:

Simon Pagenaud. 1:14.91, 112.926 Mph (181.736 kmh)



Last year's winner:

Sebastien Bourdais, KVSH Racing. Dallara DW12-Chevrolet IndyCar V6.



Laps: 70

Distance: 164.5 Miles (264.737 km)

Race Time: 1:40:52

Average Speed: 97.857 mph (157.485 km)

Caution periods: 2

Caution Laps: 8



Race 2

Pole:

Simon Pagenaud. 1:14.03, 114.266 Mph (183.893 km/h)



Last year's winner:

Will Power, Team Penske. Dallara DW12-Chevrolet IndyCar V6.



Laps: 70

Distance: 164.5 Miles (264.737 km)

Race Time: 1:42.22

Average Speed: 96.414 mph (155.163 km)

Caution periods: 3

Caution Laps: 9



Race broadcast:

ABC.

Race 1 June 4, 3:30pm ET

Race 2 June 5, 3:30pm ET Just as the dust is settling, after the 101st running of the Indy 500, the season moves on to rounds 7 and 8 at DetroitBack in 2014, Detroit was the first of three double headers on the IndyCar calendar. Now, The Chevrolet Dual in Detroit is the only double header left on the IndyCar calendar.Detroit was originally the venue for the F1 Detroit Grand Prix, held from 1982-1988. It was dropped from the F1 calendar after 1988, when F1's governing body FISA declared the temporary pit area sub standard and because of the drivers dislike of the event due to track disintegration, which was particularly bad that year.It was planned to move the F1 event to Belle Isle in 1989 but with no agreement finalised, F1 went to Phoenix and Detroit became a CART event, with the race held on a slightly modified version of the F1 track.In 1992, the event finally moved to Belle Isle, where it was held up to and including 2001. In 1998 the track was extended from 2.1 mi (3.4 km), to 2.36 mi (3.80 km). The race was revived from 2007-2008, as part of the IRL's IndyCar Series, using the original CART layout but with Turn 8 tightened. However, it was cancelled from 2009-2011 due to the downturn in Detroit's automotive industry and the city's economic problems. The race was revived again in 2012 and since 2013 the track has reverted to the 1998-2001 CART layout, with changes to Turn 3 and 7 and The Strand.Last year Simon Pagenaud took pole for both Race 1 and Race 2, with qualifying for Race 2 taking place on the morning of the race. Will Power broke the track record set by Pagenaud, on the previous day's qualifying session, with a time of 1:13.8335. However, Power's fastest two laps were disallowed, as race control deemed he had interfered with Marco Andretti's qualifying attempt; Pagenaud inherited pole. However, he won neither race.Race 1 was won by Sébastien Bourdais. On lap 42 Hinchcliffe went into the tyre barrier bringing out the yellow and causing a split in strategy. Some drivers including Dixon, Montoya and Bourdais stayed out. Others including Pagenaud and Power chose to pit. Power was first out but his right rear tyre wasn't secured, forcing him to retire, giving Montoya the lead until he pitted on lap 52. Dixon took the lead, pitting on lap 55 but retired a lap later with a gearbox issue, giving Bourdais the lead. On lap 57, Bourdais pitted from the lead and had a big enough gap to maintain it, winning his 35th career IndyCar victory.Race 2 was won by Will Power. At the start there was a multi-car accident on Turn 1. Kimball moved left to avoid Hawksworth, forcing Muñoz to also move left, putting Hinchcliffe into the wall. Sato made contact with Rossi, trying to avoid Hinchcliffe, sending him into a spin and putting Chilton into the wall. With a third caution on lap 50 most of the leaders had pitted. Castroneves hadn't and was forced to pit under yellow and dropped to 15th. Bourdais took the lead needing another stop to finish. However, Pagenaud and Power, fifth and sixth respectively, didn't. Power got the better of Pagenaud on the restart and took the lead on Turn 3 and went on to win.Hélio Castroneves got his first CART win at Detroit in 2000, driving a Reynard 2Ki-Honda HR-0 V8t, for Marlboro Team Penske. He has won the Detroit Grand Prix the most times: 2000, 2001 and 2014.The team with the most wins, 7. Team Penske: 1991, 1994, 2000, 2001, 2014, Race 1 and 2.2.35 Mile (3.78 km)Turns: 14Simon Pagenaud, 5 Jun 2016. 1:14.0379, 114.266 mph (183.893 km/h). Team Penske, Dallara DW12-Chevrolet IndyCar V8, Verizon IndyCar Series.Pole:Simon Pagenaud. 1:14.91, 112.926 Mph (181.736 kmh)Sebastien Bourdais, KVSH Racing. Dallara DW12-Chevrolet IndyCar V6.Distance: 164.5 Miles (264.737 km)Race Time: 1:40:52Average Speed: 97.857 mph (157.485 km)Caution periods: 2Caution Laps: 8Pole:Simon Pagenaud. 1:14.03, 114.266 Mph (183.893 km/h)Will Power, Team Penske. Dallara DW12-Chevrolet IndyCar V6.Distance: 164.5 Miles (264.737 km)Race Time: 1:42.22Average Speed: 96.414 mph (155.163 km)Caution periods: 3Caution Laps: 9Race broadcast:ABC.Race 1 June 4, 3:30pm ETRace 2 June 5, 3:30pm ET