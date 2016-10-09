First time starting a thread so hope it works!
So far about half the drivers of the 2017 BTCC season have been confirmed, so I thought it would be fun to see who could predict the rest.
Name a driver who you think will be driving in one of the remaining seats (see example below) - one point for everyone you get right who has not been confirmed at the time of posting. I will add up scores after Media Day!
As of 9 / 1 / 2017, these should be the remaining seats :
1 - Eurotech
1 - Handy
3 - BMR
2 - 888
2 - WSR
2 - Motorbase
1 - AMD
1 - HARD
1 - Parker
1 - Maximum
Good luck!