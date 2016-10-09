Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Today, 19:12 (Ref:3701351)   #1
luckn002
Join Date: Oct 2015
BTCC 2017 Driver Predictions
First time starting a thread so hope it works!

So far about half the drivers of the 2017 BTCC season have been confirmed, so I thought it would be fun to see who could predict the rest.

Name a driver who you think will be driving in one of the remaining seats (see example below) - one point for everyone you get right who has not been confirmed at the time of posting. I will add up scores after Media Day!

As of 9 / 1 / 2017, these should be the remaining seats :

1 - Eurotech
1 - Handy
3 - BMR
2 - 888
2 - WSR
2 - Motorbase
1 - AMD
1 - HARD
1 - Parker
1 - Maximum

Good luck!
Last edited by luckn002; Today at 19:18.
Old Today, 19:17 (Ref:3701354)   #2
luckn002
Join Date: Oct 2015
My guesses:

Eurotech - Dan Lloyd
Handy - Rob Austin
BMR - Goff, Scott, Cole
888 - Cook, Sutton
WSR - Collard, Turkington
Motorbase - Hill, Taylor-Smith
AMD - Abbott
HARD - Paul Rivett
Parker - Ant Whorton-Eales
Maximum - Stewart Lines
Old Today, 19:29 (Ref:3701356)   #3
Racing Harz
Join Date: Jun 2013
Eurotech - Dan Lloyd
Handy - Rob Austin
BMR - Sutton, Scott, Cole
888 - Cook, Aron Smith
WSR - Collard, Turkington
Motorbase - Hill, Goff
AMD - Abbott
HARD - Kieran Gallagher
Parker - Martin Depper
Maximum - Dan Welch
Old Today, 20:15 (Ref:3701369)   #4
850Estate
Join Date: Oct 2014
Based on nothing but blind guesswork and randomly picking the first name that came to mind.

Eurotech - Daniel Lloyd
Handy - Rob Austin
BMR - Ashley Sutton, James Cole, Warren Scott
888 - Josh Cook, Aron Taylor-Smith
WSR - Rob Collard, Colin Turkington
Motorbase - Jake Hill, Martin Depper
AMD - Ant Worton-Eales
HARD - Jack Goff (#GAMECHANGER)
Parker - Stephen Jelley
Maximum - Stewart Lines
