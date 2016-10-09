luckn002 Rookie

First time starting a thread so hope it works!



So far about half the drivers of the 2017 BTCC season have been confirmed, so I thought it would be fun to see who could predict the rest.



Name a driver who you think will be driving in one of the remaining seats (see example below) - one point for everyone you get right who has not been confirmed at the time of posting. I will add up scores after Media Day!



As of 9 / 1 / 2017, these should be the remaining seats :



1 - Eurotech

1 - Handy

3 - BMR

2 - 888

2 - WSR

2 - Motorbase

1 - AMD

1 - HARD

1 - Parker

1 - Maximum



