TenTenths Motorsport Forum
>
Historic Racing & Motorsport History
>
Motorsport History
MERRY CHRISTMAS HISTORIANS
Yesterday, 21:19
#
1
chunterer
Race Official
Veteran
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location:
Down the end of my road
Posts: 12,578
MERRY CHRISTMAS HISTORIANS
Wishing all members and visitors to this section of the forum a very merry christmas and prosperous new year!!
chunterer
Yesterday, 23:00
#
2
911thillclimber
Veteran
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location:
West Midlands
Posts: 1,437
Thank you, and a happy Xmas to you too young man!
I wish you and all on here a very healthy and prosperous New Year.
Graham.
911thillclimber
Yesterday, 23:00
#
3
morninggents
Veteran
Join Date: Apr 2007
Up north, near York.
Posts: 1,662
Thank you, and the same to you and all tenthers.
morninggents
Today, 06:36
#
4
Mike Bell
Race Official
Veteran
Join Date: Sep 2008
Attleborough- 5 minutes from Snet!
Posts: 7,837
Yes, all best wishes to You and Yours James, and all the tenthers that make Motorsport History forum worth reading!
"And you gotta keep goin' down the long black road" ELO
Mike Bell
Today, 07:04
#
5
bauble
Veteran
Join Date: Nov 2005
Bedfordshire
Posts: 2,746
Oops! See Delta's natter.
bauble
