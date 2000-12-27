Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Yesterday, 21:19   #1
chunterer
Race Official
Join Date: Oct 2003
Down the end of my road
Posts: 12,578
MERRY CHRISTMAS HISTORIANS
Wishing all members and visitors to this section of the forum a very merry christmas and prosperous new year!!
Yesterday, 23:00   #2
911thillclimber
Join Date: Aug 2007
West Midlands
Posts: 1,437
Thank you, and a happy Xmas to you too young man!

I wish you and all on here a very healthy and prosperous New Year.

Graham.
Yesterday, 23:00   #3
morninggents
Join Date: Apr 2007
England
Up north, near York.
Posts: 1,662
Thank you, and the same to you and all tenthers.
Today, 06:36   #4
Mike Bell
Race Official
Join Date: Sep 2008
England
Attleborough- 5 minutes from Snet!
Posts: 7,837
Yes, all best wishes to You and Yours James, and all the tenthers that make Motorsport History forum worth reading!
Today, 07:04   #5
bauble
Join Date: Nov 2005
England
Bedfordshire
Posts: 2,746
Oops! See Delta's natter.
