Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Sportscar & GT Racing
Reload this Page IMSA Race 2017 Sahlen's 6 Hours of the Glen(IMSA @ Watkins Glen)June 29-July 2
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read

Notices


Home
« Previous Thread | Sportscar & GT Racing | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 19:38 (Ref:3747086)   #1
Matt
Subscriber
Veteran
 
Matt's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2006
United States
Connecticut
Posts: 6,760
Matt has a real shot at the championship!Matt has a real shot at the championship!Matt has a real shot at the championship!Matt has a real shot at the championship!Matt has a real shot at the championship!Matt has a real shot at the championship!
2017 Sahlen's 6 Hours of the Glen(IMSA @ Watkins Glen)June 29-July 2


6 Hours in the picturesque Finger Lakes region of Upstate New York. 39 cars will compete across 4 classes to see who will take home the trophy. Also in competition this weekend is the Continental Tire Sports Car Challenge, IMSA's Prototype Challenge, The USA/Canada Porsche GT3 Cup races, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo.

The race will be broadcast on FS1 starting at 10a Eastern Time.

Essentials:

IMSA Radio

IMSA WSC/CTSCC Spotter Guide

Entry List for WSC(39 cars)

Entry List for CTSCC(36 cars)

Entry list for IMSA Prototype Challenge(25 cars)

Entry List for Lamborghini Super Trofeo(20 cars)

Entry List for Porsche GT3 Cup USA(24 cars)

Entry List for Porsche GT3 Cup Canada(16 cars)

Event Schedule(at bottom of page)

Watkins Glen, NY Weekend Weather

Event History

Track Layout:

Track Graphics c/o RacingCircuits.info

Last Years Race:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=76eYvBXFohY - Part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zikgUkOfdBE - Part 2

Spotter Guide will be updated on the 29th with the BMW scheme, but I'll be on my way to the track so I won't be able to upload it.
Matt is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Sportscar & GT Racing | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Sportscar & GT Racing | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
FRC 2015 - IMSA Round 6: Watkins Glen joeb Predictions Competitions 11 30 Jun 2015 20:22
Shelby GT350R-C to Make IMSA Competition Debut at Watkins Glen WMUCarGuy Sportscar & GT Racing 1 24 Jun 2015 17:10
2005 schedule revealed "end of June, early July" - will Watkins Glen be apart of it? Down F0rce IRL Indycar Series 60 29 Jul 2004 20:06
Geoff, Brett Bodine To Team In Daytona Prototype For Sahlens Six Hours Of The Glen Edmonton Sportscar & GT Racing 33 27 May 2003 17:31


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 20:08.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.