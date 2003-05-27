6 Hours in the picturesque Finger Lakes region of Upstate New York. 39 cars will compete across 4 classes to see who will take home the trophy. Also in competition this weekend is the Continental Tire Sports Car Challenge, IMSA's Prototype Challenge, The USA/Canada Porsche GT3 Cup races, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo.
The race will be broadcast on FS1 starting at 10a Eastern Time.
Essentials:
IMSA Radio
IMSA WSC/CTSCC Spotter Guide
Entry List for WSC(39 cars)
Entry List for CTSCC(36 cars)
Entry list for IMSA Prototype Challenge(25 cars)
Entry List for Lamborghini Super Trofeo(20 cars)
Entry List for Porsche GT3 Cup USA(24 cars)
Entry List for Porsche GT3 Cup Canada(16 cars)
Event Schedule(at bottom of page)
Watkins Glen, NY Weekend Weather
Event History
Track Layout:
Track Graphics c/o RacingCircuits.info
Last Years Race:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=76eYvBXFohY
- Part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zikgUkOfdBE
- Part 2
Spotter Guide will be updated on the 29th with the BMW scheme, but I'll be on my way to the track so I won't be able to upload it.