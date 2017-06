2017 Sahlen's 6 Hours of the Glen(IMSA @ Watkins Glen)June 29-July 2

Track Graphics c/o RacingCircuits.info

6 Hours in the picturesque Finger Lakes region of Upstate New York. 39 cars will compete across 4 classes to see who will take home the trophy. Also in competition this weekend is the Continental Tire Sports Car Challenge, IMSA's Prototype Challenge, The USA/Canada Porsche GT3 Cup races, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo.The race will be broadcast on FS1 starting at 10a Eastern Time.Track Layout:Last Years Race: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=76eYvBXFohY - Part 1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zikgUkOfdBE - Part 2Spotter Guide will be updated on the 29th with the BMW scheme, but I'll be on my way to the track so I won't be able to upload it.