Kingair Racer

Join Date: Oct 2008 Posts: 468

Larry Vs Tom I am part way through the DVD celebrating 25 years of HRT, a couple of interesting points that may be answered by those in the know.



1. What year did the UK secret build Commodore of Mr Walkinshaw's make its debut at the mountain?,



