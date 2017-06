Tim 27 Racer

Join Date: Sep 2004 March,Cambs Posts: 110

Ex Gerry Birrell Crossle 16F At Cultra Hill Climb The Cultra hill climb took place on Saturday, celebrating 60 years of Crossle, and 50 years of Formula Ford.

I asked friends to take photo's of the ex Gerry Birrell 1969 European championship winning Crossle 16F which was advertised as being there.

However, confusion arose when two 16F's were present, the museums dark blue version, and a red one which ran on the hill.

Could anyone clear up for my friends and I which one is the ex Birrell car? The Cultra hill climb took place on Saturday, celebrating 60 years of Crossle, and 50 years of Formula Ford.I asked friends to take photo's of the ex Gerry Birrell 1969 European championship winning Crossle 16F which was advertised as being there.However, confusion arose when two 16F's were present, the museums dark blue version, and a red one which ran on the hill.Could anyone clear up for my friends and I which one is the ex Birrell car?