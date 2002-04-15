fieldodreams79 Veteran



Join Date: Oct 2007 The Dirty South Posts: 7,560

Longtime Road Atlanta Marshall Hazel Harrell has Passed

Wasn't sure where to stick this, but thought her fellow marshalls may want to help out.



https://www.gofundme.com/hazel-harrell



From below article:



Quote: Hazel Harrell, 60, was killed Saturday, June 3 when she was struck by a motorcycle during the WERA Cycle Jam at Road Atlanta. http://www.roadracingworld.com/news/...-road-atlanta/



I never met her but have certainly seen her in turn 7 for the last 15 years in my visits to Road Atlanta.



