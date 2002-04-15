Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
fieldodreams79
Longtime Road Atlanta Marshall Hazel Harrell has Passed
Wasn't sure where to stick this, but thought her fellow marshalls may want to help out.

https://www.gofundme.com/hazel-harrell

From below article:

Quote:
Hazel Harrell, 60, was killed Saturday, June 3 when she was struck by a motorcycle during the WERA Cycle Jam at Road Atlanta.
http://www.roadracingworld.com/news/...-road-atlanta/

I never met her but have certainly seen her in turn 7 for the last 15 years in my visits to Road Atlanta.

Thoughts and prayers to her family, friends and fellow Road Atlanta marshalls. Certainly to the rider(s) involved, as well.
Linear Mode Linear Mode

