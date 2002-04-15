Wasn't sure where to stick this, but thought her fellow marshalls may want to help out.
https://www.gofundme.com/hazel-harrell
From below article:
http://www.roadracingworld.com/news/...-road-atlanta/
Quote:
|
Hazel Harrell, 60, was killed Saturday, June 3 when she was struck by a motorcycle during the WERA Cycle Jam at Road Atlanta.
I never met her but have certainly seen her in turn 7 for the last 15 years in my visits to Road Atlanta.
Thoughts and prayers to her family, friends and fellow Road Atlanta marshalls. Certainly to the rider(s) involved, as well.