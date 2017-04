eathanp Rookie

Track-Car Sharing Service - Ideas & Criticisms I was wondering if there would be any appeal in a car sharing service in which a truck would deliver your car to a desired racetrack with subscription options such as help from mechanics and technicians and similar concepts. Moreover, you would use the car as if it were a timeshare and as a result pay much less than actually having to buy the car.



Is there something similar out there? I know there are high end car renting services, however is there any interest in a track-only service?



