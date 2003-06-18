chernaudi Veteran



LMP tire debris and aero sensitivity. I'm wondering how this is being dealt with by the teams. Porsche's PR mentions that some of the modifications to the 919 this year is intended to deal with this (though I don't know what specifically was done, though I think it probably has to do with how they made the front fenders wider inboard on the front end).



Audi were also looking at such changes on the R18 that was ultimately to not be raced this year Of course, the only evidence we have is of a scale model that Audi Sport presented and these illustrations:



http://lemansprototypes.over-blog.it...-r18-2017.html



Toyota are running tuning vanes in the nose of their 2016 and '17 cars, which I think were to direct airflow in the nose, and also to prevent debris from easily accumulating on the top of the front diffuser.



