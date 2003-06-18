Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Today, 04:35
chernaudi
Join Date: Dec 2006
LMP tire debris and aero sensitivity.
I'm wondering how this is being dealt with by the teams. Porsche's PR mentions that some of the modifications to the 919 this year is intended to deal with this (though I don't know what specifically was done, though I think it probably has to do with how they made the front fenders wider inboard on the front end).

Audi were also looking at such changes on the R18 that was ultimately to not be raced this year Of course, the only evidence we have is of a scale model that Audi Sport presented and these illustrations:

http://lemansprototypes.over-blog.it...-r18-2017.html

Toyota are running tuning vanes in the nose of their 2016 and '17 cars, which I think were to direct airflow in the nose, and also to prevent debris from easily accumulating on the top of the front diffuser.

Could someone tell me what these teams did or were thinking of doing to prevent/reduce this issue, as well as what other open nosed cars like the Ligier LMP2s have done/are doing?
