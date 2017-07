redshoes Veteran



3 Lada Granta



4 Lada Vesta

Chassis numbers are TMS 312015005, TMS 312015006, TMS 312015007 and TMS 312015008. Don't know who is/was in each car.

In 2015 Huff had a new car for Hungary after original car was crashed in Morocco. That car was crashed again in Hungary, and when repaired was used by Catsburg. I assume that will be 315015008 as it's the last chassis.



5 Volvo S60

2016 Bjork

2016 Ekblom / Dahlgren / Girolami

3 new cars for 2017



5 Citroën C-Elysée

4 built in 2014, 1 in 2015

Bennani has used the same car 2015-17

Car used by Huff this year previously 2016 Muller, 2015 Loeb