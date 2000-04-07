Driver briefing videos

Sky Sports & the official F1 site have been lately showing the driver briefings which I think is a fantastic initiative and provides a good insight, I've enjoyed them thus far.
Most drivers seem to just sit back and let the main vocalists duke it out.
Lewis however, well it's all a little "well Seb does this and Seb did that"...
Sure hope these continue into the future!
Links:
Japan: https://www.formula1.com/en/video/20...g_-_Japan.html
USA: https://www.formula1.com/en/video/20...ing_-_USA.html
Mexico: https://www.formula1.com/en/video/20..._-_Mexico.html