Old Today, 05:28 (Ref:3777905)   #1
Skam85
Veteran
 
Skam85's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Australia
Adelaide, SA
Posts: 1,679
Skam85
Driver briefing videos
Sky Sports & the official F1 site have been lately showing the driver briefings which I think is a fantastic initiative and provides a good insight, I've enjoyed them thus far.

Most drivers seem to just sit back and let the main vocalists duke it out.

Lewis however, well it's all a little "well Seb does this and Seb did that"...

Sure hope these continue into the future!

Links:

Japan: https://www.formula1.com/en/video/20...g_-_Japan.html

USA: https://www.formula1.com/en/video/20...ing_-_USA.html

Mexico: https://www.formula1.com/en/video/20..._-_Mexico.html
Part time wingman, full time spud.
