Driver briefing videos

Sky Sports & the official F1 site have been lately showing the driver briefings which I think is a fantastic initiative and provides a good insight, I've enjoyed them thus far.



Most drivers seem to just sit back and let the main vocalists duke it out.



Lewis however, well it's all a little "well Seb does this and Seb did that"...



Sure hope these continue into the future!



Links:



Japan:



USA:



