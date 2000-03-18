Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
ASFC17 R3 Phillip Island


Top Ten
PTeamOwnerPts
1Duff RacingScrut519
2Minnamurra Racing ServicesTourer507
3TGI RacingProfessor507
4RedZed RacingRedZedMikey504
5MYTOY Motorsportcoln72471
6Lightning CometsRazor452
7BlueBlood MotorsportBlueBlood450
8Eagle MotorsportBiggy G423
9Pascofi Motorsportpascofi m-sport399
10Zoom Motorsporttwinwebbers396

Hard Charger Award (For Most Positions Gained This Round)
MYTOY Motorsport, RedZed Racing, , +15 Places


Biggest Loser Award (For Most Positions Lost This Round)
All-American Racers, B.F. & I Racing Team, Cooper Racing Team, Team 'Tallica -15 Places


Standings To Date
Pos.TeamOwnerPtsGap+/-ThisR.
1Duff RacingScrut1207 2519
2Lightning CometsRazor1107-1002452
3Racing HarzRacing Harz1039-68-2345
4Shogun AutosportHelix1039 -3345
5Minnamurra Racing ServicesTourer1038-111507
6TGI RacingProfessor1038 10507
7Eagle MotorsportBiggy G1018-20-1423
8RedZed RacingRedZedMikey996-2215504
9MYTOY Motorsportcoln72951-4515471
10BlueBlood MotorsportBlueBlood948-312450
11Team GAZ170Gaz170946-2-6294
12Shane's Signs Racingmtpanorama930-16-1369
13Axeman Performance RacingAxeman444915-15 366
14Brendon EngineeringProRacer897-184375
15Muta Taskurapu RacingF J Nedos882-15-5318
16Zoom Motorsporttwinwebbers876-68396
17Yeah The Boyz RacingLD2244864-1210387
18PaperMan MotorsportGM10858-6-6300
19Team Antrodemus El Cribbo MotorsportJust Do It!847-111345
20DC Racing SAMadd_Dogg88837-108363
21Muznik RacingMuznik819-18-2312
22All-American RacersMatt807-12-15228
23B.F. & I Racing Teamfomoco807 -16228
24Pascofi Motorsportpascofi m-sport807 5399
25Team 'Tallicaford71807 -18228
26Happy Dragon TeamMVMotorsportMattV759-48-2279
27Straight Line Entrepreneurship RacingGTRMagic732-27-6231
28Cecil Engineeringmceci1726-6-14189
29Cooper Racing Teamjoey31714-12-15177
30Silvercrest RacingAccident655-59 340
