TenTenths Motorsport Forum
>
Saloon & Sportscar Racing
>
Australasian Touring Cars.
>
Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship
ASFC17 R3 Phillip Island
Today, 08:47
#
1
GTRMagic
Race Official
1% Club
Join Date: Dec 2002
Sell me this pen....
Posts: 41,363
ASFC17 R3 Phillip Island
Top Ten
P
Team
Owner
Pts
1
Duff Racing
Scrut
519
2
Minnamurra Racing Services
Tourer
507
3
TGI Racing
Professor
507
4
RedZed Racing
RedZedMikey
504
5
MYTOY Motorsport
coln72
471
6
Lightning Comets
Razor
452
7
BlueBlood Motorsport
BlueBlood
450
8
Eagle Motorsport
Biggy G
423
9
Pascofi Motorsport
pascofi m-sport
399
10
Zoom Motorsport
twinwebbers
396
Hard Charger Award (For Most Positions Gained This Round)
MYTOY Motorsport, RedZed Racing, , +15 Places
Biggest Loser Award (For Most Positions Lost This Round)
All-American Racers, B.F. & I Racing Team, Cooper Racing Team, Team 'Tallica -15 Places
Standings To Date
Pos.
Team
Owner
Pts
Gap
+/-
ThisR.
1
Duff Racing
Scrut
1207
2
519
2
Lightning Comets
Razor
1107
-100
2
452
3
Racing Harz
Racing Harz
1039
-68
-2
345
4
Shogun Autosport
Helix
1039
-3
345
5
Minnamurra Racing Services
Tourer
1038
-1
11
507
6
TGI Racing
Professor
1038
10
507
7
Eagle Motorsport
Biggy G
1018
-20
-1
423
8
RedZed Racing
RedZedMikey
996
-22
15
504
9
MYTOY Motorsport
coln72
951
-45
15
471
10
BlueBlood Motorsport
BlueBlood
948
-3
12
450
11
Team GAZ170
Gaz170
946
-2
-6
294
12
Shane's Signs Racing
mtpanorama
930
-16
-1
369
13
Axeman Performance Racing
Axeman444
915
-15
366
14
Brendon Engineering
ProRacer
897
-18
4
375
15
Muta Taskurapu Racing
F J Nedos
882
-15
-5
318
16
Zoom Motorsport
twinwebbers
876
-6
8
396
17
Yeah The Boyz Racing
LD2244
864
-12
10
387
18
PaperMan Motorsport
GM10
858
-6
-6
300
19
Team Antrodemus El Cribbo Motorsport
Just Do It!
847
-11
1
345
20
DC Racing SA
Madd_Dogg88
837
-10
8
363
21
Muznik Racing
Muznik
819
-18
-2
312
22
All-American Racers
Matt
807
-12
-15
228
23
B.F. & I Racing Team
fomoco
807
-16
228
24
Pascofi Motorsport
pascofi m-sport
807
5
399
25
Team 'Tallica
ford71
807
-18
228
26
Happy Dragon TeamMVMotorsport
MattV
759
-48
-2
279
27
Straight Line Entrepreneurship Racing
GTRMagic
732
-27
-6
231
28
Cecil Engineering
mceci1
726
-6
-14
189
29
Cooper Racing Team
joey31
714
-12
-15
177
30
Silvercrest Racing
Accident
655
-59
340
Hey, Santa! Wanna party?
You can kill the dreamer, but you can't kill the dream
In memory of now. Repeat talkers rock their lounge room.
Similar Threads
Thread
Thread Starter
Forum
Replies
Last Post
ASFC17 R2 Tasmania
GTRMagic
Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship
5
25 Apr 2017
11:45
ASFC17 R1 Adelaide
GTRMagic
Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship
1
6 Mar 2017
00:56
[V8SC09R21&22] The Island 300, Phillip Island
Go Harder.
Australasian Touring Cars.
303
13 Nov 2009
04:59
Phillip iSland Historic touring Car races
torana
Racers Forum
2
18 Mar 2000
23:14
