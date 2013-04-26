2017 IndyCar Series championship standings

Standings after Toronto:
1. Scott Dixon (Ganassi Honda), 423
2. Hélio Castroneves (Penske Chevy), 420
3. Simon Pagenaud (Penske Chevy), 404
4. Josef Newgarden (Penske Chevy), 400
5. Will Power (Penske Chevy), 359
5. Graham Rahal (Rahal Honda), 359
7. Takuma Sato (Andretti Honda), 351
8. Alexander Rossi (Andretti Honda), 330
9. Tony Kanaan (Ganassi Honda), 306
10. James Hinchcliffe (Schmidt Honda), 297
11. Max Chilton (Ganassi Honda), 295
12. Ed Jones (Dale Coyne Honda), 276
13. Ryan Hunter-Reay (Andretti Honda), 273
14. Marco Andretti (Andretti Honda), 268
15. J. R. Hildebrand (Carpenter Chevy), 263
16. Carlos Muñoz (Foyt Chevy), 224
17. Mikhail Aleshin (Schmidt Honda), 221
18. Charlie Kimball (Ganassi Honda), 206
19. Conor Daly (Foyt Chevy), 179
20. Spencer Pigot (Carpenter Chevy), 154
It's five races left: three road courses (Mid-Ohio, Watkins Glen and Sonoma), and two ovals (Pcono and Gateway).