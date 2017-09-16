Congratulations to wolfhound on his first win of the season.
In a race of attrition for some of the main players, it was all about picking the right other drivers in the top ten to bag the bigger points. wolfhound's combination included Ricciardo exactly right in second (most predicted him in first), Ocon and Pérez close to their final positions and Stroll in the top ten (the only one to predict him there), as well as three points for Vettel's pole.
Winners so far this season
Australia: stripedcat
China: Born Racer
Bahrain: karting
Russia: Born Racer
Spain: Notso Swift
Monaco: F1Guy
Canada: Born Racer
Azerbaijan: Notso Swift and Grandpa_Rob
Austria: smellysocks
Britain: F1Guy
Hungary: F1Guy
Belgium: smellysocks
Italy: stripedcat
Singapore: wolfhound
Singapore Grand Prix Results
1. Hamilton
2. Ricciardo
3. Bottas
4. Sainz
5. Pérez
6. Palmer
7. Vandoorne
8. Stroll
9. Grosjean
10. Ocon
Qualifying
1. Vettel
2. Verstappen
3. Ricciardo
Fastest lap: Hamilton
Fastest pitstop: Mercedes
Weather: Wet and Dry
formula1.com Driver of the Day: Hamilton
Driver of the Grand Prix: Hamilton
Team of the Grand Prix: Mercedes
Rate the Grand Prix: 7
Singapore Grand Prix Predictions Contest Results
1. wolfhound 50
2. Born Racer Fan 49
3. smellysocks 45
= F1Guy 45
5. Notso Swift 42
6. Born Racer 41
Championship Standings after Round 14 of 20
1. F1Guy 1182
2. Born Racer 1177
3. smellysocks 1164
4. Born Racer Fan 1163
5. stripedcat 1117
6. Notso Swift 1076
7. wolfhound 1053
8. Grandpa_Rob 875
9. karting 384
10. steve_r 275
11. Greem 179
12. Inigo Montoya 157
13. Skam85 76
14. Mies7337 73
15. Oldtony 70