Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Single Seater Racing > Formula One > Predictions Contest & Fun
Reload this Page [Official] Singapore Grand Prix - Predictions Contest 2017 - Round 14 of 20 - Results
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Predictions Contest & Fun | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 07:27 (Ref:3769389)   #1
Born Racer
Race Official
Veteran
 
Born Racer's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2005
Posts: 7,003
Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!
Singapore Grand Prix - Predictions Contest 2017 - Round 14 of 20 - Results
Congratulations to wolfhound on his first win of the season. In a race of attrition for some of the main players, it was all about picking the right other drivers in the top ten to bag the bigger points. wolfhound's combination included Ricciardo exactly right in second (most predicted him in first), Ocon and Pérez close to their final positions and Stroll in the top ten (the only one to predict him there), as well as three points for Vettel's pole.

Winners so far this season

Australia: stripedcat
China: Born Racer
Bahrain: karting
Russia: Born Racer
Spain: Notso Swift
Monaco: F1Guy
Canada: Born Racer
Azerbaijan: Notso Swift and Grandpa_Rob
Austria: smellysocks
Britain: F1Guy
Hungary: F1Guy
Belgium: smellysocks
Italy: stripedcat
Singapore: wolfhound

Singapore Grand Prix Results

1. Hamilton
2. Ricciardo
3. Bottas
4. Sainz
5. Pérez
6. Palmer
7. Vandoorne
8. Stroll
9. Grosjean
10. Ocon

Qualifying
1. Vettel
2. Verstappen
3. Ricciardo

Fastest lap: Hamilton
Fastest pitstop: Mercedes
Weather: Wet and Dry
formula1.com Driver of the Day: Hamilton
Driver of the Grand Prix: Hamilton
Team of the Grand Prix: Mercedes
Rate the Grand Prix: 7

Singapore Grand Prix Predictions Contest Results

1. wolfhound 50
2. Born Racer Fan 49
3. smellysocks 45
= F1Guy 45
5. Notso Swift 42
6. Born Racer 41

Championship Standings after Round 14 of 20

1. F1Guy 1182
2. Born Racer 1177
3. smellysocks 1164
4. Born Racer Fan 1163
5. stripedcat 1117
6. Notso Swift 1076
7. wolfhound 1053
8. Grandpa_Rob 875
9. karting 384
10. steve_r 275
11. Greem 179
12. Inigo Montoya 157
13. Skam85 76
14. Mies7337 73
15. Oldtony 70
Born Racer is online now  
__________________
Montgolfière Racing
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Predictions Contest & Fun | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Predictions Contest & Fun | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
[Official] Driver of the Grand Prix: Singapore Grand Prix 2017 Born Racer Formula One 34 Yesterday 21:58
[Official] Rate the Grand Prix: Singapore Grand Prix 2017 Born Racer Formula One 23 20 Sep 2017 11:20
[Official] Team of the Grand Prix: Singapore Grand Prix 2017 Born Racer Formula One 13 19 Sep 2017 19:25
[Official] Singapore Grand Prix - Predictions Contest 2017 - Round 14 of 20 - Entries Born Racer Predictions Contest & Fun 7 16 Sep 2017 13:46


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 08:36.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.