Congratulations to wolfhound on his first win of the season. In a race of attrition for some of the main players, it was all about picking the right other drivers in the top ten to bag the bigger points. wolfhound's combination included Ricciardo exactly right in second (most predicted him in first), Ocon and Pérez close to their final positions and Stroll in the top ten (the only one to predict him there), as well as three points for Vettel's pole.



Winners so far this season



Australia: stripedcat

China: Born Racer

Bahrain: karting

Russia: Born Racer

Spain: Notso Swift

Monaco: F1Guy

Canada: Born Racer

Azerbaijan: Notso Swift and Grandpa_Rob

Austria: smellysocks

Britain: F1Guy

Hungary: F1Guy

Belgium: smellysocks

Italy: stripedcat

Singapore: wolfhound



Singapore Grand Prix Results



1. Hamilton

2. Ricciardo

3. Bottas

4. Sainz

5. Pérez

6. Palmer

7. Vandoorne

8. Stroll

9. Grosjean

10. Ocon



Qualifying

1. Vettel

2. Verstappen

3. Ricciardo



Fastest lap: Hamilton

Fastest pitstop: Mercedes

Weather: Wet and Dry

formula1.com Driver of the Day: Hamilton

Driver of the Grand Prix: Hamilton

Team of the Grand Prix: Mercedes

Rate the Grand Prix: 7



Singapore Grand Prix Predictions Contest Results



1. wolfhound 50

2. Born Racer Fan 49

3. smellysocks 45

= F1Guy 45

5. Notso Swift 42

6. Born Racer 41



Championship Standings after Round 14 of 20



1. F1Guy 1182

2. Born Racer 1177

3. smellysocks 1164

4. Born Racer Fan 1163

5. stripedcat 1117

6. Notso Swift 1076

7. wolfhound 1053

8. Grandpa_Rob 875

9. karting 384

10. steve_r 275

11. Greem 179

12. Inigo Montoya 157

13. Skam85 76

14. Mies7337 73

