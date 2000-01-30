Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides Downforce Radio MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Classic Cars Monthly Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Historic Racing & Motorsport History > Historic Racing Today
Reload this Page SPA SPRING CLASSIC: (Spa Francorchamps): 19 May 2017 07:00 - 21 May 2017 19:00
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


SPA SPRING CLASSIC
Calendar: Historic Racing
Mike Bell
Race Official
  
19 May 2017 to 21 May 2017 07:00 to 19:00
*The times shown may change, depending on DST settings
Location: Spa Francorchamps
Peter Auto 2nd meeting of the season. Includes their new (and controversial in some quarters) Euro F2 races as well as normal grids.

Expect also the Touring car race to be into the night on Saturday. Nice.
Home
« Previous Thread | Historic Racing Today | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
There are no replies to show.
Home
« Previous Thread | Historic Racing Today | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Historic Racing Today | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
SVRA Sebring Spring Vintage Classic 26 Feb-03 March Mike Bell Historic Racing Today 96 16 Mar 2013 09:00
CSCC Spa Francorchamps - Spa Summer Classic Peter Mallett Historic Racing Today 49 15 Jun 2011 16:41
WHO IS GOING TO CART SPRING TRAINING AT HOMESTEAD champcarfan01 Trackside 1 30 Jan 2000 21:03


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 17:04.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2016, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.