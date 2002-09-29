Moneyseeker Subscriber Veteran

Outside of the top 3, what is the teams mindset going into the season? The Bottas/Williams position, got me thinking about what is the mindset of the team outside of the top 3, who we imagine have different goals and objectives



Imagine you are a competitive organisation, about to spend tens of millions of dollars just to go racing, at the tail end of the grid with the likelihood that you may not achieve anything, no points, nothing to show for all the blood sweat, tears and money.



Or you are a Williams, once a great force but gradually slipping down the order or hoping to move up a place. About to spend north of 100 million dollars to put two cars out that in all probability and unless others falter, that you will not win a race with or might scrape a podium.



Even in premier league football, although it is largely one of a handfull of teams that will win the Championship, there is always the opportunity for a lower table team to beat them on a bad day, or that they might trip over a lower league team in a cup competition and be knocked out.



