19 Dec 2016, 18:01
Moneyseeker
Join Date: Mar 2007
Posts: 977
Outside of the top 3, what is the teams mindset going into the season?
The Bottas/Williams position, got me thinking about what is the mindset of the team outside of the top 3, who we imagine have different goals and objectives

Imagine you are a competitive organisation, about to spend tens of millions of dollars just to go racing, at the tail end of the grid with the likelihood that you may not achieve anything, no points, nothing to show for all the blood sweat, tears and money.

Or you are a Williams, once a great force but gradually slipping down the order or hoping to move up a place. About to spend north of 100 million dollars to put two cars out that in all probability and unless others falter, that you will not win a race with or might scrape a podium.

Even in premier league football, although it is largely one of a handfull of teams that will win the Championship, there is always the opportunity for a lower table team to beat them on a bad day, or that they might trip over a lower league team in a cup competition and be knocked out.

How do the mid/lower grid teams approach a year of competition that they know in their hearts and minds may/will achieve very little other than they survive in business for an other year?
19 Dec 2016, 20:48
chillibowl
Join Date: Mar 2005
Canada
winnipeg, canada
Posts: 4,863
great question!

specifically though, are you asking about the approach the 'team' applies as an overall unit, or the approach of team owners, or the approach the employees (engineers to drivers to PR/sponsor relations to trainers etc) apply when working for a team with limited funds and/or options?

to be honest, which ever angle you look at it, i think this is a really difficult question to answer.

im not even sure where to begin.

to start things off, i suppose i could say that everyone is there for the love of the sport and a desire to compete so they pick their targets and try to do the best they can with the resources they have available. doesnt matter how they will finish but rather its how well they run the race.

thats no doubt on the naive side of things though.
19 Dec 2016, 22:13
Nicholosophy
Join Date: Nov 2004
Australia
Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Posts: 1,082
Whether you're a Formula 1 team or an amateur racing in a local championship your goals will be based on the situation at hand. Based on budget, talent, equipment, previous results, etc. a team can set realistic goals for the year. It's like any competitive endeavour. You want to be the best and to get there you have to dream big.

If you asked a Perez or Hulkenberg if they wanted to win the 2016 WDC they would say yes as would any driver! If you asked them what they were aiming to achieve you would get a different answer (beat my teammate, get a few podiums, etc). Same with Williams, Force India, Sauber or Manor.

In 2017 my guess is that Williams will be aiming for 4th again, and perhaps 3rd if Redbull or Ferrari falter with the new regulations. FI will be happy to keep in front of Williams and probably have a goal of more points and/or more podiums. Manor will be aiming to race at all and to try and get the all important 10th position in the WCC. Sauber will be aiming to start moving up a bit higher now they have more investment. Just like any organisation (or even individual) each team will have other goals they will be wanting to achieve and they will depend on where the team is at.
20 Dec 2016, 06:50
JABWOA
Join Date: Aug 2005
Australia
3rd star to the left
Posts: 575
Great answers by both.
I've been involved in grass roots motorsport as an official and constantly saw (even made a few) dreams squashed. I would ask the question - why? The ones who got back up where those who had a personal goal or objective to achieve. Some were small and others dreamed big.
20 Dec 2016, 09:47
steve_r
Join Date: May 2002
England
European Capital of Culture 2008
Posts: 2,041
Renault & McLaren - Will be looking to build themselves back up into a race and ultimately championship winning team again, although this is of course still some way off being reality for both.

Williams - Can challenge the 3 top teams on their day, and surely have realistic chances of race wins if they can nail these new regulations.

Force India - Despite their lofty WCC finish last year, I think they see themselves as a small team and a podium finish is like a race win to them.

Torro Rosso - Being a junior team, I cannot quite get my head around what their mindset is. Beating their big brothers at RBR from time to time, and nurturing their next generation of drivers must surely give the team some drive.

Sauber - I regret to say that I see this as a team that is in decline. This once giant -killing team only just beat Manor. Lack of funds means that at the moment just picking up the odd point or two would be a success.

Manor - Talk themselves up as racers. The David vs Goliath mindset - trying to compete with and beat big budget teams on a relative shoestring. If a point is like a podium to Sauber, then a point is like a Championship win to these guys.

I've left Haas to last - not sure whether they are going to turn into a Ferrari B team or not.
