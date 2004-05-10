Le mans 2017 marshalling

Bodysnatcher La Grande Théière Veteran



since we get asked every year.. prompted by the newbie Ragu's question - this is something I had put together last year, I've made a couple of changes & will post it up here so that anybody wanting to do 2017 should find it.

2017 will be my 21st in a row

So I can safely say, this way may change . It is not official and it is not definative, there are many who go to Le Mans that have their own way of doing it. This is mine, based on my experience as a track marshal and it has worked for others.



Le Mans – how to…



Le Mans, the great French race, organised by the ACO, does things a bit differently. It is France after all.



Each post is run by a Chef de Poste, and it is he or she that will select their team. So the best way to get in is to find someone who already goes there, and, if spaces are available, ask if you can join the team. However, do not give up if you cannot join an existing team or do not know anyone who goes to Le Mans.



All British marshals will need an MSA registration card and the MSA permit to marshal abroad, found here



Non Brits should check with their ASN if there is a procedure in place. I have heard of some Europeans that can only put an application in by using their ASN.



The volunteering list will open in February and will close in May or when they have enough marshals.



If you have made contact with an existing team, the Chef de Poste may have their own preferred way of getting you registered with the ACO. Do what the Chef de Poste tells you.



Otherwise, you can apply directly to the ACO on the website



It is completely in French, of course, but you can use a translation tool to get you to the right part. If you cannot do that, click on the link



// Commissaires : inscrivez-vous pour officier à une épreuve organisée par l'ACO

“Marshals – apply to officiate at an event organised by the ACO”



Where you will find that you need “authentification” to get any further.



Send a copy of your registration card & the MSA permit to marshal abroad by email to



You can then select from the dropdown the post that you want to be on, they will be listed as the sector number along with the name of the post chief. I seem to remember that you can choose pits (in French - Stands) from this list, but I know nothing about the dark art of pit lane marshalling.

Bis indicates the outside of the circuit.



You can in theory apply for any post.



There was also the option in 2016 to add your name to the “Disponibilite pour autre poste” list – available for any post. You should only apply as a “Commissaire” ticking the days available. As with all big events, the more days you can do, the better your chances. The marshal’s secretary will try her best to put you on a post where English is understood if you mention this in the email with your licence and permit.



Each post list will be open until they have reached the FIA imposed limit for that poste. If the chef de poste does not or cannot accept you, you may be reallocated, but since the Cdp will not officially get the list of applications until after closing date, it can be a reallocation very close to the race date.



Unofficially, before the closing date, you may hear from your chef de poste that you have been provisionally accepted.



Official invites are only sent out around 2 to 3 weeks before the event. Then the fun begins.



