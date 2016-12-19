Because Ferrari have historically shown a strong aversion to very inexperienced drivers. When Massa was put out of action, they went for Badoer (disastrous but he was their long-serving tester) then Fisichella. In the past 20 years or do, Massa is the only young driver they've really groomed and elevated to a race seat.
Placing Giovinazzi at Sauber would make some sense for the Scuderia.
In all fairness to Ferrari, Jules Bianchi would probably be there now if not for his accident.