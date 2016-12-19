Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Single Seater Racing > Formula One
19 Dec 2016, 23:08   #1
peebee2
Racer
 
Join Date: Dec 2009
Posts: 443
peebee2 should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Giovinazzi
Great news that he now has a proper F1 role, though it gives the lie to the FDA income-generating scheme.
peebee2 is offline  
Quote
19 Dec 2016, 23:34   #2
BSchneiderFan
Veteran
 
Join Date: Feb 2003
United Kingdom
London, UK
Posts: 4,825
BSchneiderFan should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridBSchneiderFan should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridBSchneiderFan should be qualifying in the top 5 on the grid
But what will it really mean? I bet if Kimi broke a leg snowmobiling, Ferrari would look elsewhere for a replacement.
BSchneiderFan is offline  
Quote
19 Dec 2016, 23:44   #3
chunterer
Race Official
Veteran
 
chunterer's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location:
Down the end of my road
Posts: 12,569
chunterer has a real shot at the podium!chunterer has a real shot at the podium!chunterer has a real shot at the podium!chunterer has a real shot at the podium!chunterer has a real shot at the podium!
Quote:
Originally Posted by BSchneiderFan View Post
But what will it really mean? I bet if Kimi broke a leg snowmobiling, Ferrari would look elsewhere for a replacement.
Why do you think that?

It's not out if tbe question he could end up at Sauber yet.
chunterer is offline  
Quote
20 Dec 2016, 06:51   #4
JABWOA
Veteran
 
JABWOA's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2005
Australia
3rd star to the left
Posts: 575
JABWOA should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Will he get Friday bum time? They do need to groom a replacement for Vet or Raik or both!
JABWOA is offline  
__________________
"We've heard that a million monkeys at a million keyboards could produce the complete works of Shakespeare; now, thanks to the Internet, we know that is not true." -Robert Wilensky
Quote
20 Dec 2016, 11:58   #5
BSchneiderFan
Veteran
 
Join Date: Feb 2003
United Kingdom
London, UK
Posts: 4,825
BSchneiderFan should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridBSchneiderFan should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridBSchneiderFan should be qualifying in the top 5 on the grid
Quote:
Originally Posted by chunterer View Post
Why do you think that?
Because Ferrari have historically shown a strong aversion to very inexperienced drivers. When Massa was put out of action, they went for Badoer (disastrous but he was their long-serving tester) then Fisichella. In the past 20 years or do, Massa is the only young driver they've really groomed and elevated to a race seat.

Placing Giovinazzi at Sauber would make some sense for the Scuderia.

Placing Giovinazzi at Sauber would make some sense for the Scuderia.
BSchneiderFan is offline  
Quote
20 Dec 2016, 18:10   #6
S griffin
Veteran
 
Join Date: Jul 2013
Posts: 1,682
S griffin should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridS griffin should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridS griffin should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridS griffin should be qualifying in the top 3 on the grid
Maybe he will go to Sauber, one of the two Ferrari 'b teams'
S griffin is online now  
__________________
He who dares wins!
He who hesitates is lost!
Quote
20 Dec 2016, 22:30   #7
wnut
Veteran
 
Join Date: Jun 2009
Posts: 5,925
wnut should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridwnut should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridwnut should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridwnut should be qualifying in the top 3 on the grid
Quote:
Originally Posted by BSchneiderFan View Post
Because Ferrari have historically shown a strong aversion to very inexperienced drivers. When Massa was put out of action, they went for Badoer (disastrous but he was their long-serving tester) then Fisichella. In the past 20 years or do, Massa is the only young driver they've really groomed and elevated to a race seat.

Placing Giovinazzi at Sauber would make some sense for the Scuderia.
In all fairness to Ferrari, Jules Bianchi would probably be there now if not for his accident.
wnut is offline  
Quote
Yesterday, 00:07   #8
gert
Veteran
 
gert's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2002
Belgium
Antwerp
Posts: 2,379
gert should be qualifying in the top 10 on the gridgert should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
That seems quite likely indeed.
gert is offline  
Quote
Yesterday, 03:51   #9
JeremySmith
Race Official
Veteran
 
JeremySmith's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2000
United Kingdom
Austin Texas
Posts: 11,161
JeremySmith is going for a new world record!JeremySmith is going for a new world record!JeremySmith is going for a new world record!JeremySmith is going for a new world record!JeremySmith is going for a new world record!JeremySmith is going for a new world record!
Quote:
Originally Posted by wnut View Post
In all fairness to Ferrari, Jules Bianchi would probably be there now if not for his accident.
Yes indeed, such a huge loss young Jules Bianchi ...
JeremySmith is offline  
Quote
Yesterday, 21:44   #10
Formulahistory
Veteran
 
Join Date: Nov 2012
Posts: 961
Formulahistory should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
so another Marciello for Ferrari?
Formulahistory is offline  
Quote
