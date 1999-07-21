Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
20 Dec 2016, 23:37
Terry S
Join Date: Feb 2014
Posts: 217
TSR Series
Just watching a TSR Series raced on Foxtel, and I am intrigued as to what spec the cars are.

They look like BTCC cars but must be different.

Does anyone know about these cars?
Yesterday, 00:16
Umai Naa
Join Date: Dec 2011
Posts: 3,733
Similar to BTCC and the old S2000 regs.
Yesterday, 09:14
one five five
Join Date: Aug 2004
Posts: 1,697
The regs are designed to be the "GT3" of touring cars
Yesterday, 15:45
pimmy
Join Date: Sep 2014
England
Witney
Posts: 250
TSR? I guess you mean TCR?
Today, 05:55
D.R.T.
Join Date: Jun 2001
Location:
Sydeny
Posts: 8,243
Interesting article in Auto Action regarding TCR and its attempts to break into the Australian market.

Allegedly a bit of smoke and dagger approach from CAMS, including a suggestion that V8SC hold the rights to the term "Touring Cars" and technical regulations that would prevent TCR from racing in Australia.

Very strange and a strong case for restraint of trade.

I guess what interests me is the motivation from CAMS to prevent people from racing Australia - surely putting up barriers for people who want to race isn't in their charter.
Today, 06:07
racer69
Join Date: May 2001
Australia
Sydney, Australia
Posts: 9,907
Quote:
Originally Posted by D.R.T. View Post
Interesting article in Auto Action regarding TCR and its attempts to break into the Australian market.

Allegedly a bit of smoke and dagger approach from CAMS, including a suggestion that V8SC hold the rights to the term "Touring Cars" and technical regulations that would prevent TCR from racing in Australia.

Very strange and a strong case for restraint of trade.

I guess what interests me is the motivation from CAMS to prevent people from racing Australia - surely putting up barriers for people who want to race isn't in their charter.
Very weird

If Supercars hold the rights to the term "Touring Car" as suggested early in the article, how does the CAMS State Championship "NSW Production Touring Car Championship" get to use the name?

And if Supercars have the rights to the TCR technical regulations as suggested later in the article, then you can understand CAMS blocking this new series, but what are Supercars plans for TCR then??
Today, 10:13
thlbtcc
Join Date: Apr 2010
Posts: 579
Hopefully a support category of some sort.

They are race cars, but to cap costs they use road parts too, in particular in the suspension.

So whereas a BTCC uses custom race parts developed by RML, a TCR car uses 'reinforced' stock road car rear suspension etc. ABS too.

In particular, they are very different under the skin to S2000.

The rules were based on/inspired by the one-make Seat Leon Eurocup car.

There are plenty of regional TCR series popping up and seemingly lots of customer demand.
Today, 11:25
S griffin
Join Date: Jul 2013
Posts: 1,682
Quote:
Originally Posted by thlbtcc View Post
Hopefully a support category of some sort.

They are race cars, but to cap costs they use road parts too, in particular in the suspension.

So whereas a BTCC uses custom race parts developed by RML, a TCR car uses 'reinforced' stock road car rear suspension etc. ABS too.

In particular, they are very different under the skin to S2000.

The rules were based on/inspired by the one-make Seat Leon Eurocup car.

There are plenty of regional TCR series popping up and seemingly lots of customer demand.
I like that idea of using road car stock, it certainly makes it more of a tin top series, than a silhouette series

The question is could TCR work in Australia? Certainly the Super Tourers had a good run while it lasted
