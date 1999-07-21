TSR Series

racer69 Veteran



Join Date: May 2001 Sydney, Australia Posts: 9,907

Quote: D.R.T. Originally Posted by Interesting article in Auto Action regarding TCR and its attempts to break into the Australian market.



Allegedly a bit of smoke and dagger approach from CAMS, including a suggestion that V8SC hold the rights to the term "Touring Cars" and technical regulations that would prevent TCR from racing in Australia.



Very strange and a strong case for restraint of trade.



I guess what interests me is the motivation from CAMS to prevent people from racing Australia - surely putting up barriers for people who want to race isn't in their charter.



If Supercars hold the rights to the term "Touring Car" as suggested early in the article, how does the CAMS State Championship "NSW Production Touring Car Championship" get to use the name?



And if Supercars have the rights to the TCR technical regulations as suggested later in the article, then you can understand CAMS blocking this new series, but what are Supercars plans for TCR then?? Very weirdIf Supercars hold the rights to the term "Touring Car" as suggested early in the article, how does the CAMS State Championship "NSW Production Touring Car Championship" get to use the name?And if Supercars have the rights to the TCR technical regulations as suggested later in the article, then you can understand CAMS blocking this new series, but what are Supercars plans for TCR then??