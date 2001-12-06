|
18 Dec 2016, 16:47
#1
Veteran
Join Date: Mar 2003
Kesgrave, Suffolk, UK
Posts: 1,241
What now for Manor?
Interested to see what you guys think will happen with the team, they made good progress this year didn't they, comfortably caught up with the pack and scored their point with pace rather than everyone else dropping out around them. They have got some very good guys in place on the management side, Ryan, Tombazis, Fry etc, but i think a huge amount depends on the drivers for next year, the Wehrlein, Ocon dream ticket level of ability is unlikely to happen again is it. Also the sale or investment in the team is looming, hopefully it won't totally derail the whole thing as it would be a shame to lose them.
18 Dec 2016, 16:53
#2
Veteran
Join Date: Nov 2012
Posts: 961
it was a good season but they have not the best budget. Now it looks like the Gelael family will buy Manor, but that's just a short-time solution.
Same for Sauber I think.
18 Dec 2016, 17:17
#3
Veteran
Join Date: Jul 2013
Posts: 1,682
I agree, it was good to see them mixing with the others rather than being in their own race
18 Dec 2016, 21:27
#5
Race Official
1% Club
Join Date: Dec 2002
Sell me this pen....
Posts: 40,356
Quote:
Originally Posted by Formulahistory
it was a good season but they have not the best budget. Now it looks like the Gelael family will buy Manor, but that's just a short-time solution.
Same for Sauber I think.
Does it guarantee Mr Harayanto a seat?
18 Dec 2016, 23:22
#6
Veteran
Join Date: Oct 2002
Not Much North of Montana
Posts: 6,753
I don't know.
Certainly 2017 will be a big test.
If they can hold station (or even improve) it would be a very good sign, but I would say history would suggest they will drop back a bit again (arguably fold during the season).
The machine is a brutal thing.
Yesterday, 17:22
#8
Subscriber
Veteran
Join Date: Mar 2007
Posts: 977
Actually, I quite like the idea of this and after running the conglomerate that McLaren became and he built, I wonder if the appeal of a back to his roots F1 project is lighting Ron's fire? Puts him back on Mercedes books too.....
Yesterday, 21:46
#9
Veteran
Join Date: Feb 2003
London, UK
Posts: 4,825
At 69? No chance. To get a Manor on the podium inside five years would be a miracle. What's in it for Ron?
Yesterday, 21:57
#10
Race Official
1% Club
Join Date: Dec 2002
Posts: 40,356
Quote:
Originally Posted by BSchneiderFan
At 69? No chance. To get a Manor on the podium inside five years would be a miracle. What's in it for Ron?
To beat McLaren at its own game?
Yesterday, 22:00
#11
Veteran
Join Date: Dec 2009
Posts: 951
Ricardo Gelael won't pay for Rio Haryanto. Ricardo will pay for Sean. But no matter what the new season brings, we’ll always have a race in Paul Ricard coming. Bisou bisou!
Yesterday, 22:59
#12
Veteran
Join Date: Feb 2003
London, UK
Posts: 4,825
Quote:
Originally Posted by GTRMagic
To beat McLaren at its own game?
The chances of that are minuscule at best.
Today, 01:00
#13
Race Official
1% Club
Join Date: Dec 2002
Posts: 40,356
Quote:
Originally Posted by BSchneiderFan
The chances of that are minuscule at best.
A recalcitrant Honda powerplant in 2017 might make it more plausible than you think...
Today, 10:08
#14
Veteran
Join Date: May 2002
European Capital of Culture 2008
Posts: 2,041
The article reads like a journalists musings, rather than anything with real substance. However stranger things have happened.
Today, 11:27
#15
Veteran
Join Date: Jul 2013
Posts: 1,682
I think we need more sources before we speculate if this is going to happen
