Old 18 Dec 2016, 16:47 (Ref:3696966)   #1
What now for Manor?
Interested to see what you guys think will happen with the team, they made good progress this year didn't they, comfortably caught up with the pack and scored their point with pace rather than everyone else dropping out around them. They have got some very good guys in place on the management side, Ryan, Tombazis, Fry etc, but i think a huge amount depends on the drivers for next year, the Wehrlein, Ocon dream ticket level of ability is unlikely to happen again is it. Also the sale or investment in the team is looming, hopefully it won't totally derail the whole thing as it would be a shame to lose them.
Old 18 Dec 2016, 16:53 (Ref:3696968)   #2
it was a good season but they have not the best budget. Now it looks like the Gelael family will buy Manor, but that's just a short-time solution.

Same for Sauber I think.
Old 18 Dec 2016, 17:17 (Ref:3696978)   #3
I agree, it was good to see them mixing with the others rather than being in their own race
Old 18 Dec 2016, 17:49 (Ref:3696993)   #4
i don't know how much money they spent this season but the guys continue to do a great job on a relatively small percentage of what the big guys spend. hopefully they've been able to spend a decent amount of design time on next years car and keep up with that before and during the sale process.
Old 18 Dec 2016, 21:27 (Ref:3697022)   #5
Quote:
Originally Posted by Formulahistory View Post
it was a good season but they have not the best budget. Now it looks like the Gelael family will buy Manor, but that's just a short-time solution.

Same for Sauber I think.
Does it guarantee Mr Harayanto a seat?
Old 18 Dec 2016, 23:22 (Ref:3697039)   #6
I don't know.

Certainly 2017 will be a big test.

If they can hold station (or even improve) it would be a very good sign, but I would say history would suggest they will drop back a bit again (arguably fold during the season).

The machine is a brutal thing.
Old Yesterday, 12:33 (Ref:3697606)   #7
"Could Ron Dennis Take Over Manor?"- Article
Old Yesterday, 17:22 (Ref:3697654)   #8
Quote:
Originally Posted by GTRMagic View Post
Actually, I quite like the idea of this and after running the conglomerate that McLaren became and he built, I wonder if the appeal of a back to his roots F1 project is lighting Ron's fire? Puts him back on Mercedes books too.....
Old Yesterday, 21:46 (Ref:3697704)   #9
At 69? No chance. To get a Manor on the podium inside five years would be a miracle. What's in it for Ron?
Old Yesterday, 21:57 (Ref:3697712)   #10
Quote:
Originally Posted by BSchneiderFan View Post
At 69? No chance. To get a Manor on the podium inside five years would be a miracle. What's in it for Ron?
To beat McLaren at its own game?
Old Yesterday, 22:00 (Ref:3697714)   #11
Ricardo Gelael won't pay for Rio Haryanto. Ricardo will pay for Sean. But no matter what the new season brings, we’ll always have a race in Paul Ricard coming. Bisou bisou!
Old Yesterday, 22:59 (Ref:3697729)   #12
Quote:
Originally Posted by GTRMagic View Post
To beat McLaren at its own game?
The chances of that are minuscule at best.
Old Today, 01:00 (Ref:3697750)   #13
Quote:
Originally Posted by BSchneiderFan View Post
The chances of that are minuscule at best.
A recalcitrant Honda powerplant in 2017 might make it more plausible than you think...
Old Today, 10:08 (Ref:3697832)   #14
The article reads like a journalists musings, rather than anything with real substance. However stranger things have happened.
Old Today, 11:27 (Ref:3697858)   #15
I think we need more sources before we speculate if this is going to happen
