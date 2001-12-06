cds_uk Veteran

What now for Manor? Interested to see what you guys think will happen with the team, they made good progress this year didn't they, comfortably caught up with the pack and scored their point with pace rather than everyone else dropping out around them. They have got some very good guys in place on the management side, Ryan, Tombazis, Fry etc, but i think a huge amount depends on the drivers for next year, the Wehrlein, Ocon dream ticket level of ability is unlikely to happen again is it. Also the sale or investment in the team is looming, hopefully it won't totally derail the whole thing as it would be a shame to lose them. Interested to see what you guys think will happen with the team, they made good progress this year didn't they, comfortably caught up with the pack and scored their point with pace rather than everyone else dropping out around them. They have got some very good guys in place on the management side, Ryan, Tombazis, Fry etc, but i think a huge amount depends on the drivers for next year, the Wehrlein, Ocon dream ticket level of ability is unlikely to happen again is it. Also the sale or investment in the team is looming, hopefully it won't totally derail the whole thing as it would be a shame to lose them.