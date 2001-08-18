andy97 Veteran



Join Date: Aug 2003 Castle Donington Posts: 3,527

Quote: midgetman Originally Posted by I beg to differ! Maybe it's because you are in the shiny parts hall, by the time they get to the Outer Darkness the competitors have dropped off and all that is left is people with memories of how quick they were.



Sent from my SM-G900F using Tapatalk



If it doesn't work for exhibitors or consumers then they will vote with their feet.



I must admit that I have been going to RR almost since the start, and whilst I accept its a bit samey (so, is Autosport and the Classic Car show, perhaps that's the way it is), I have not noticed a drop off in quality or visitors over the last few years, I still really enjoy it, and I still wouldn't miss it. But then I only live about an hour away.



In that time I have missed Autosport a few times, and not missed it, if you see what I mean. I always spend time in the outer reaches, but, seeing as the numbers drop off, GT917 is clearly one of the few competitors that buy anything!If it doesn't work for exhibitors or consumers then they will vote with their feet.I must admit that I have been going to RR almost since the start, and whilst I accept its a bit samey (so, is Autosport and the Classic Car show, perhaps that's the way it is), I have not noticed a drop off in quality or visitors over the last few years, I still really enjoy it, and I still wouldn't miss it. But then I only live about an hour away.In that time I have missed Autosport a few times, and not missed it, if you see what I mean.