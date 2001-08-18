Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Yesterday, 15:49   #31
Mike Bell
I'd forgotten the Olympia thing! Website here- http://olympiahistoric.com/

And as you mention, Retromobile in Paris a couple of weeks earlier- https://www.retromobile.com/

Busy!
Old Yesterday, 16:49   #32
andy97
Join Date: Aug 2003
United Kingdom
Castle Donington
Posts: 3,527
andy97 should be qualifying in the top 10 on the gridandy97 should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
I beg to differ! Maybe it's because you are in the shiny parts hall, by the time they get to the Outer Darkness the competitors have dropped off and all that is left is people with memories of how quick they were.

I always spend time in the outer reaches, but, seeing as the numbers drop off, GT917 is clearly one of the few competitors that buy anything!

If it doesn't work for exhibitors or consumers then they will vote with their feet.

I must admit that I have been going to RR almost since the start, and whilst I accept its a bit samey (so, is Autosport and the Classic Car show, perhaps that's the way it is), I have not noticed a drop off in quality or visitors over the last few years, I still really enjoy it, and I still wouldn't miss it. But then I only live about an hour away.

In that time I have missed Autosport a few times, and not missed it, if you see what I mean.
Old Today, 14:35   #33
apriliadriver
I'm a Londoner and have been a regular Friday visitor to RR since the start, and had not noticed any particular drop-off in exhibitors or attendance - perhaps fewer s/h book sales stalls but that's true at other venues.

I went to the first Excel Historic Show and was not that taken by it, nothing like as interesting as the first RR. The exibitor attendance was too high-ticket, more likely to appeal to a loaded Citiboy, and the car demos were out-of-place and dull. Excel just lacks appeal, whereas the Stoneleigh venue is a bit more human and down-to-earth.
Nick
Old Today, 14:57   #34
dwh43scale
I'd forgotten the Olympia thing! Website here- http://olympiahistoric.com/

"A NEW ULTRA LUXURY LIFESTYLE EVENT"

That's me out before I even look at the prices !
