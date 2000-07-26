Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Today, 11:25 (Ref:3697856)   #16
Mike Bell
My favourite pic from 2016- Silverstone Classic, Luffield, and apologies as it's me driving -
"And you gotta keep goin' down the long black road" ELO
Quote
Old Today, 11:45 (Ref:3697861)   #17
Unit 2 Racing
IMG_0583.jpg

Up and coming young driver by the name of Rowley
John Saunders.....

There are people who drive racing cars and there are Racing Drivers. Gilles Villenuve
Quote
Old Today, 11:46 (Ref:3697862)   #18
356sc
Quote:
Originally Posted by Mike Bell View Post
My favourite pic from 2016- Silverstone Classic, Luffield, and apologies as it's me driving -
Hooligan!!!
Will Stephens
60s endurance 1965 356sc #49
Mag 7's #60
Quote
Old Today, 14:23 (Ref:3697892)   #19
bauble
Quote:
Originally Posted by Mike Bell View Post
My favourite pic from 2016- Silverstone Classic, Luffield, and apologies as it's me driving -
Mike, it would have been nice to a couple of frames later .... when it was facing the wrong way!
When asking; "Is he joking?" Best assume yes!
Quote
Old Today, 15:49 (Ref:3697919)   #20
Mike Bell
Quote:
Originally Posted by bauble View Post
Mike, it would have been nice to a couple of frames later .... when it was facing the wrong way!
No chance- it's an Escort...
"And you gotta keep goin' down the long black road" ELO
Quote
