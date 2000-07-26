Home
Today, 11:25 (Ref:3697856)
#
16
Mike Bell
Race Official
Veteran
Join Date: Sep 2008
Attleborough- 5 minutes from Snet!
Posts: 7,830
My favourite pic from 2016- Silverstone Classic, Luffield, and apologies as it's me driving
-
Attached Thumbnails
__________________
"And you gotta keep goin' down the long black road" ELO
Mike Bell
View Public Profile
Find More Posts by Mike Bell
Today, 11:45 (Ref:3697861)
#
17
Unit 2 Racing
Racer
Join Date: Apr 2007
Ormesby St. Margaret, Norfolk UK
Posts: 176
IMG_0583.jpg
Up and coming young
driver by the name of Rowley
Attached Thumbnails
__________________
John Saunders.....
There are people who drive racing cars and there are Racing Drivers. Gilles Villenuve
Unit 2 Racing
View Public Profile
Find More Posts by Unit 2 Racing
Today, 11:46 (Ref:3697862)
#
18
356sc
Racer
Join Date: Jul 2008
Camberley
Posts: 183
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Mike Bell
My favourite pic from 2016- Silverstone Classic, Luffield, and apologies as it's me driving
-
Hooligan!!!
__________________
Will Stephens
60s endurance 1965 356sc #49
Mag 7's #60
356sc
View Public Profile
Find More Posts by 356sc
Today, 14:23 (Ref:3697892)
#
19
bauble
Veteran
Join Date: Nov 2005
Bedfordshire
Posts: 2,740
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Mike Bell
My favourite pic from 2016- Silverstone Classic, Luffield, and apologies as it's me driving
-
Mike, it would have been nice to a couple of frames later .... when it was facing the wrong way!
__________________
When asking; "Is he joking?" Best assume yes!
bauble
View Public Profile
Visit bauble's homepage!
Find More Posts by bauble
Today, 15:49 (Ref:3697919)
#
20
Mike Bell
Race Official
Veteran
Join Date: Sep 2008
Attleborough- 5 minutes from Snet!
Posts: 7,830
Quote:
Originally Posted by
bauble
Mike, it would have been nice to a couple of frames later .... when it was facing the wrong way!
No chance- it's an Escort...
Attached Thumbnails
__________________
"And you gotta keep goin' down the long black road" ELO
Mike Bell
View Public Profile
Find More Posts by Mike Bell
