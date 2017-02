andy97 Veteran



Armed Forces Race Challenge series If you are a member of the Armed Forces, a Reservist or even a "veteran" and are interested in racing, have a look at this.



http://www.armedforcesracechallenge.net



4 races this season with the 750mc at Donington, Silverstone, Cadwell and Rockingham. 15 min practice and a 45 min race with a pit stop and good value.



If you are a member of the Armed Forces, a Reservist or even a "veteran" and are interested in racing, have a look at this.

http://www.armedforcesracechallenge.net

4 races this season with the 750mc at Donington, Silverstone, Cadwell and Rockingham. 15 min practice and a 45 min race with a pit stop and good value.

No connection, apart from the fact that I may enter a couple of rounds as an ex Serviceman.