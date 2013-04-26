MaskedRacer Veteran

2017 IMSA Year in Review

My thoughts and "awards". Would like to keep this thread limited to just the racing from this past season.





Best Race

-Prototype: Laguna Seca

-GtLM: Daytona

-GTD: Lime Rock



Best Driver

-Prototype: Ricky Taylor

-GtLM: Antonio Garcia

-GTD: Jens Klingman



Most disapointing driver performances

-Prototype: Olivier Pla

-GtLM: Tommy Milner

-GTd: Katherine Legge, Sage Karam



Best Car

-Prototype: Cadillac DPI

-GtLM: BMW M6

-GTD: Ferrari 488



Neatest Statistic

-The two all GT races produced 5 hours and 20 minutes of safety car free racing..although not lacking in incidents



Most impressive win

-Prototype: Visit Florida wins Laguna Seca with daring pass by Van der Zande

-GtLM: #24 BMW comes back from spin to win Laguna Seca

-GTD: Turner BMW dominates Road America



Dumbest move

-Prototype: Pipo Derani getting the penalty late while leading Petit Le Mans

-GtLM: Opening turn crash at COTA

-GTD: Sage Karam breaking in rage at VIR allowing Acura to him in the back damaging the front of that car.



Biggest Surprise winner

-Alegra Porsche GTD win at Daytona



Best sounding car

-Porsche 911 RSR



Best paint/livery

-Prototype: Wayne Taylor Cadillac

-GtLM: Porsche 911 RSR

-GtD: SunEnergy Mercedes AMG



Worst paint/livery

-Prototype: Rebellion Oreca 07 (WEC livery is real good though)

-GtLM: BMW "FAST" at Daytona

-GTD: #63 Scuderia Corse Ferrari. Why the big ugly white trapezoid on the hood?



Best appearance by a non traditional sportscar celebrity or driver

-Helio CastroNeves pole at Petit Le Mans



Worst BoP

