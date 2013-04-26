2017 IMSA Year in Review

My thoughts and "awards". Would like to keep this thread limited to just the racing from this past season.
Best Race
-Prototype: Laguna Seca
-GtLM: Daytona
-GTD: Lime Rock
Best Driver
-Prototype: Ricky Taylor
-GtLM: Antonio Garcia
-GTD: Jens Klingman
Most disapointing driver performances
-Prototype: Olivier Pla
-GtLM: Tommy Milner
-GTd: Katherine Legge, Sage Karam
Best Car
-Prototype: Cadillac DPI
-GtLM: BMW M6
-GTD: Ferrari 488
Neatest Statistic
-The two all GT races produced 5 hours and 20 minutes of safety car free racing..although not lacking in incidents
Most impressive win
-Prototype: Visit Florida wins Laguna Seca with daring pass by Van der Zande
-GtLM: #24 BMW comes back from spin to win Laguna Seca
-GTD: Turner BMW dominates Road America
Dumbest move
-Prototype: Pipo Derani getting the penalty late while leading Petit Le Mans
-GtLM: Opening turn crash at COTA
-GTD: Sage Karam breaking in rage at VIR allowing Acura to him in the back damaging the front of that car.
Biggest Surprise winner
-Alegra Porsche GTD win at Daytona
Best sounding car
-Porsche 911 RSR
Best paint/livery
-Prototype: Wayne Taylor Cadillac
-GtLM: Porsche 911 RSR
-GtD: SunEnergy Mercedes AMG
Worst paint/livery
-Prototype: Rebellion Oreca 07 (WEC livery is real good though)
-GtLM: BMW "FAST" at Daytona
-GTD: #63 Scuderia Corse Ferrari. Why the big ugly white trapezoid on the hood?
Best appearance by a non traditional sportscar celebrity or driver
-Helio CastroNeves pole at Petit Le Mans
Worst BoP
-Handicapping the Mercedes AMG with extra weight twice!