Today, 17:19
MaskedRacer
2017 IMSA Year in Review
My thoughts and "awards". Would like to keep this thread limited to just the racing from this past season.


Best Race
-Prototype: Laguna Seca
-GtLM: Daytona
-GTD: Lime Rock

Best Driver
-Prototype: Ricky Taylor
-GtLM: Antonio Garcia
-GTD: Jens Klingman

Most disapointing driver performances
-Prototype: Olivier Pla
-GtLM: Tommy Milner
-GTd: Katherine Legge, Sage Karam

Best Car
-Prototype: Cadillac DPI
-GtLM: BMW M6
-GTD: Ferrari 488

Neatest Statistic
-The two all GT races produced 5 hours and 20 minutes of safety car free racing..although not lacking in incidents

Most impressive win
-Prototype: Visit Florida wins Laguna Seca with daring pass by Van der Zande
-GtLM: #24 BMW comes back from spin to win Laguna Seca
-GTD: Turner BMW dominates Road America

Dumbest move
-Prototype: Pipo Derani getting the penalty late while leading Petit Le Mans
-GtLM: Opening turn crash at COTA
-GTD: Sage Karam breaking in rage at VIR allowing Acura to him in the back damaging the front of that car.

Biggest Surprise winner
-Alegra Porsche GTD win at Daytona

Best sounding car
-Porsche 911 RSR

Best paint/livery
-Prototype: Wayne Taylor Cadillac
-GtLM: Porsche 911 RSR
-GtD: SunEnergy Mercedes AMG

Worst paint/livery
-Prototype: Rebellion Oreca 07 (WEC livery is real good though)
-GtLM: BMW "FAST" at Daytona
-GTD: #63 Scuderia Corse Ferrari. Why the big ugly white trapezoid on the hood?

Best appearance by a non traditional sportscar celebrity or driver
-Helio CastroNeves pole at Petit Le Mans

Worst BoP
-Handicapping the Mercedes AMG with extra weight twice!
