Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Australasian Touring Cars.
Reload this Page History of ATCC/V8SC/VASC & other Touring Car Television coverage & TV deals pre-2015
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read

Notices


Home
« Previous Thread | Australasian Touring Cars. | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 12:54 (Ref:3739254)   #1
one five five
Veteran
 
one five five's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Posts: 2,034
one five five should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
History of ATCC/V8SC/VASC & other Touring Car Television coverage & TV deals pre-2015
I'm interested in starting a discussion and working up a personal database of the various TV deals and telecasts that the Championship and Touring Car racing in general has had over the years prior to the new-for-2015 Foxtel/Channel 10 deal.

From what I remember and can make out.

Pre-1983 - Generally ABC or Ch7 showed ATCC rounds, sometimes live, sometimes tape delayed, sometimes no TV coverage, the tracks worked their own TV deals out for their events

1983 & 1984 - ABC got the TV rights for all events, negotiated by CAMS. Except for Round 1 1983 at Calder, as Calder had an exclusive TV contract with Channel 7. All the rounds were live except for the city in which the event was taking place, in which case it was a delayed coverage that night.

From 1985 to 1996, Channel 7 got the ATCC rights. Winton 1985 was tape delayed a week later, but all other rounds were live into Sydney and Brisbane, and other centres got them sometimes live, sometimes delayed if it clashed with the AFL. In the later years of the Channel 7 deal it became tape delayed in all major centres, even in Sydney which could care less about the AFL.

In 1997 the rights went to Channel 10, who had a standard 3-5pm telecast time in all centres, except for Mallala and Wanneroo which were a week delayed in 1997 and 1998.

Then when 7 got the rights back in 2007, we started getting a lot more Saturday TV coverage from all the events compared to the previous deal.

What was the TV coverage like for the other non-ATCC events like AMSCAR, the Endurance events etc... We used to get edited highlights of the AMSCAR races in Melbourne as a kid, but obviously the full events got shown live in Sydney.

Then obviously Bathurst, with Channel 7, then 10 , then Channel 7 again... plus of course the Kerry Packer bid of 1979 for the TV rights to go to Channel 9 which was unsuccessful

What were the TV contracts worth in the original ABC deal in 1983, or the Channel 7 deal for 1985, or the Channel 10 deal in 1997?


PS...I'm not interested in the pros/cons of FTA vs PayTV with the 2015 deal, so hopefully that can be left out of it. I think this can be an interesting discussion, so hopefully it can stay somewhat on topic and pre-2015
one five five is offline  
Quote
Old Today, 14:15 (Ref:3739271)   #2
simonracer
Rookie
 
Join Date: Oct 2016
Australia
Brisbane
Posts: 87
simonracer should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
The first Bathurst 500 seems to have been shown by a TV station to some extent, at least there is footage from it on Youtube which has Evan Green announcing it as "and here's how our commentators called it in 1963"... the chances of the original version of that still surviving must be pretty low if the rest of it hasn't turned up by now unfortunately.

There's also the years where the F1 and the ATCC/V8 Supercars were on different networks, so I guess Channel 9 must have broadcasted some of the AGP support races over the years since they did the F1 for a while.

Who showed the Super Touring Series? Was that Channel 10? I have the 98 highlights video on VHS somewhere which has Greg Rust commentating, did he ever work for anyone other then 10?
simonracer is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Australasian Touring Cars. | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Australasian Touring Cars. | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Kiwi Domination of VASC Terry S Australasian Touring Cars. 9 26 May 2017 09:07
Phillip Island The Only Future Victorian VASC Venue?? (merged x3) peckstar Australasian Touring Cars. 50 24 May 2016 10:32
Does anyone own 'The official history of ATCC 50 years' leothedrummer Australasian Touring Cars. 13 20 Feb 2015 12:46
ATCC/SATCC/V8SCS - Statistics/History tiko Australasian Touring Cars. 5 21 Jun 2004 12:44


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 15:01.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.