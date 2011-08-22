Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
BARC CLUB MEETING
Calendar: Marshals Needed
Fred Bromley  
24 Jun 2017
*The times shown may change, depending on DST settings
Circuit: Silverstone
Sat June 24 & Sun June 25.

We could do with a few more marshals from a all disciplines for this meeting.
We got Minis, BMWs, CTC Thunder, etc.
Either contact Paula at BARC HQ, pbrown@barc.net
Or myself, barcfb@gmail.com.
We could definitely do with help on race phones / radios.
