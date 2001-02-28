Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
888 To Run Young Driver Test
Story Here

Mr Brown, Mr Morcom, Mr Kostecki..

All driving 888 customer cars..
All with access to significant financial support..
will be really interested to see how this plays out,

http://www.supercars.com/news/champi.../?sf99141845=1

Nathans pedigree in gt would suggest that his teammates should not be towelling him up as much as what was evident at townsville. It will be interesting to see how he goes in the same car on the same day, if he is close it may indicate a problem with his eggleston cars prep or engineering support rather than driver ability.
