Choice in Single Seater Series Autosport Digital has just done a review of Formula Ford 1600 and this prompts me to think about where we are in the "lower" formula. Most if not all our junior single seat series are run with a prescribed chassis and engine package. It is said that this is to keep costs down and level the playing field but I wonder if this is really a good thing?



Going back to the days when an aspiring karter or someone who fancied this motor racing lark moved into car racing in "our" day the way forward was to get an FF1600 car. One had a choice of chassis manufacturers and engine tuners and a ready market of second hand cars and parts. A good driver had the chance of deals with these firms and a lot of good guys ran the cars themselves with a car and trailer. The many single circuit or local championships allowed drivers to compete with minimal travelling and then move up to National level with help from the chassis and engine firms. Ford got many years of free publicity as we all just used the formula and built up to the Festival.



Change came with Formula Vauxhall when the car was a package deal and there was actual prize money. My question is, was that really a step forward for the aspiring driver?



Now you must have a defined car, spares from the factory, engines from a controlled source and to stand any chance be run by a fully professional team. A budget running to six figures is required and there is no incentive for suppliers to help young drivers.



Granted, there were the pro teams even then but competition to sell cars and tune engines kept costs down.



