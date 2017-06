Mountain Man Rookie

Join Date: Jun 2015 Posts: 6

Dubai 24 hours? Hi all



I'm pondering a trip to Dubai early next year, and the 24 hours will be on in January so thinking about linking it together



Has anyone been or got any views? My first interest is photography, and whether its good for that, but also any thoughts on the overall spectator experience?



There doesn't seem to be too much info on the web....



Thanks Hi allI'm pondering a trip to Dubai early next year, and the 24 hours will be on in January so thinking about linking it togetherHas anyone been or got any views? My first interest is photography, and whether its good for that, but also any thoughts on the overall spectator experience?There doesn't seem to be too much info on the web....Thanks