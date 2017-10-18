Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Sportscar & GT Racing
Reload this Page 2018 Australian GT Championship
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Sportscar & GT Racing | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 05:24 (Ref:3777685)   #1
GTRMagic
Race Official
1% Club
 
GTRMagic's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2002
Australia
Sell me this pen....
Posts: 42,663
GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!
Cheese 2018 Australian GT Championship
No calendar as yet, but it seems the AusGT isnt headed to the Adelaide 500 event...

Story Here
GTRMagic is offline  
__________________
C.D. Bales (Roxanne): "Are we having fun yet?"
Harvey Specter: Anyone can do my job, but no one can be me.
Anyone can be a lost Picasso....
Quote
Old Today, 05:51 (Ref:3777690)   #2
D.R.T.
Veteran
 
D.R.T.'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2001
Location:
Sydeny
Posts: 8,660
D.R.T. should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridD.R.T. should be qualifying in the top 5 on the grid
Very interesting move by the South Australian government. I wonder what was their criteria for the decision.
D.R.T. is online now  
__________________
Upon entry into the Bathurst 1000, it should be mandatory to view the compelling "Moffat - Man and the Mountain" film
Quote
Old Today, 05:53 (Ref:3777693)   #3
one five five
Veteran
 
one five five's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Posts: 2,285
one five five should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Maybe AGT couldn't guarantee enough Audi R8's on their grid?
one five five is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 05:56 (Ref:3777695)   #4
peckstar
Veteran
 
Join Date: May 2004
Cayman Islands
Posts: 15,034
peckstar has a lot of promise if they can keep it on the circuit!
Audi Customer Racing Australia shows off new factory

Lot of audis to top up that grid

No BOP, no handicapped pit stops (I believe thats correct)
peckstar is online now  
__________________
Scott and Chaz 1-2 in 2017

well that's my hope
Quote
Old Today, 05:58 (Ref:3777696)   #5
one five five
Veteran
 
one five five's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Posts: 2,285
one five five should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Quote:
Originally Posted by peckstar View Post
Audi Customer Racing Australia shows off new factory

Lot of audis to top up that grid

No BOP, no handicapped pit stops (I believe thats correct)
Why would that series need BoP or handicapped pit stops?
one five five is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 06:06 (Ref:3777699)   #6
peckstar
Veteran
 
Join Date: May 2004
Cayman Islands
Posts: 15,034
peckstar has a lot of promise if they can keep it on the circuit!
Quote:
Originally Posted by one five five View Post
Why would that series need BoP or handicapped pit stops?
I dont know, why would it?

I said it wont, however it does have success ballast
peckstar is online now  
__________________
Scott and Chaz 1-2 in 2017

well that's my hope
Quote
Old Today, 06:24 (Ref:3777703)   #7
D.R.T.
Veteran
 
D.R.T.'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2001
Location:
Sydeny
Posts: 8,660
D.R.T. should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridD.R.T. should be qualifying in the top 5 on the grid
Do you think that was part of the criteria that the South Australian Government used? Pit stop handicaps?
D.R.T. is online now  
__________________
Upon entry into the Bathurst 1000, it should be mandatory to view the compelling "Moffat - Man and the Mountain" film
Quote
Old Today, 06:41 (Ref:3777710)   #8
peckstar
Veteran
 
Join Date: May 2004
Cayman Islands
Posts: 15,034
peckstar has a lot of promise if they can keep it on the circuit!
Quote:
Originally Posted by D.R.T. View Post
Do you think that was part of the criteria that the South Australian Government used? Pit stop handicaps?
Yes, It was in the feedback, too confusing, reduced entertainment, crowd didnt like it.

However, Im sure the interest here is in bringing in an Asian audience who watch the current Audi R8 Cup, matching it up against the best of Aust, with a simplier form of racing
peckstar is online now  
__________________
Scott and Chaz 1-2 in 2017

well that's my hope
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Sportscar & GT Racing | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Sportscar & GT Racing | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
2018 Italian Touring Car Championship Mark0994 WTCC & European Touring Car Series 8 28 Oct 2017 10:30
World Rallycross Championship 2018 CS1 Rallying & Rallycross 51 26 Oct 2017 13:08
2018 Virgin Australia Supercar Championship Calendar GTRMagic Australasian Touring Cars. 55 23 Oct 2017 02:18
2018 World Superbike Championship NaBUru38 Bike Racing 1 22 Oct 2017 15:41
2018 World Rally Championship BertMk2 Rallying & Rallycross 3 18 Oct 2017 21:33


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 07:07.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.