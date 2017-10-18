Home
TenTenths Motorsport Forum
>
Saloon & Sportscar Racing
>
Sportscar & GT Racing
2018 Australian GT Championship
Today, 05:24 (Ref:3777685)
#
1
GTRMagic
Race Official
1% Club
Join Date: Dec 2002
Sell me this pen....
Posts: 42,663
2018 Australian GT Championship
No calendar as yet, but it seems the AusGT isnt headed to the Adelaide 500 event...

Story Here
Story Here
GTRMagic
Today, 05:51 (Ref:3777690)
#
2
D.R.T.
Veteran
Join Date: Jun 2001
Location:
Sydeny
Posts: 8,660
Very interesting move by the South Australian government. I wonder what was their criteria for the decision.
D.R.T.
Today, 05:53 (Ref:3777693)
#
3
one five five
Veteran
Join Date: Aug 2004
Posts: 2,285
Maybe AGT couldn't guarantee enough Audi R8's on their grid?
Today, 05:56 (Ref:3777695)
#
4
peckstar
Veteran
Join Date: May 2004
Posts: 15,034
Audi Customer Racing Australia shows off new factory
Lot of audis to top up that grid
No BOP, no handicapped pit stops (I believe thats correct)
peckstar
Today, 05:58 (Ref:3777696)
#
5
one five five
Veteran
Join Date: Aug 2004
Posts: 2,285
Quote:
Originally Posted by
peckstar
Audi Customer Racing Australia shows off new factory
Lot of audis to top up that grid
No BOP, no handicapped pit stops (I believe thats correct)
Why would that series need BoP or handicapped pit stops?
Today, 06:06 (Ref:3777699)
#
6
peckstar
Veteran
Join Date: May 2004
Posts: 15,034
Quote:
Originally Posted by
one five five
Why would that series need BoP or handicapped pit stops?
I dont know, why would it?
I said it wont, however it does have success ballast
peckstar
Today, 06:24 (Ref:3777703)
#
7
D.R.T.
Veteran
Join Date: Jun 2001
Location:
Sydeny
Posts: 8,660
Do you think that was part of the criteria that the South Australian Government used? Pit stop handicaps?
D.R.T.
Today, 06:41 (Ref:3777710)
#
8
peckstar
Veteran
Join Date: May 2004
Posts: 15,034
Quote:
Originally Posted by
D.R.T.
Do you think that was part of the criteria that the South Australian Government used? Pit stop handicaps?
Yes, It was in the feedback, too confusing, reduced entertainment, crowd didnt like it.
However, Im sure the interest here is in bringing in an Asian audience who watch the current Audi R8 Cup, matching it up against the best of Aust, with a simplier form of racing
peckstar
