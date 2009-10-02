redshoes Veteran



Join Date: Feb 1999 Posts: 7,240

2018 TCR <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> We already have a 2018 BTCC thread so why not a TCR one as well.



http://www.dailysportscar.com/2017/0...2018-ctsc.html

IMSA are introducing a TCR class within the Conti tires series, with a standalone TCE USA and TCR Canada series at some point in the future.





Wasn't there a TCR USA announced a few years ago, shortly after the TCR concept was originally launched? Although as I recall that ended up being TCR cars were eligible as a sub-class within USTCC, rather than a separate series. Did that ever get any entries? We already have a 2018 BTCC thread so why not a TCR one as well.IMSA are introducing a TCR class within the Conti tires series, with a standalone TCE USA and TCR Canada series at some point in the future.Wasn't there a TCR USA announced a few years ago, shortly after the TCR concept was originally launched? Although as I recall that ended up being TCR cars were eligible as a sub-class within USTCC, rather than a separate series. Did that ever get any entries?