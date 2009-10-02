We already have a 2018 BTCC thread so why not a TCR one as well.
http://www.dailysportscar.com/2017/0...2018-ctsc.html
IMSA are introducing a TCR class within the Conti tires series, with a standalone TCE USA and TCR Canada series at some point in the future.
Wasn't there a TCR USA announced a few years ago, shortly after the TCR concept was originally launched? Although as I recall that ended up being TCR cars were eligible as a sub-class within USTCC, rather than a separate series. Did that ever get any entries?