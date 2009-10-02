Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Today, 08:21
redshoes
Join Date: Feb 1999
2018 TCR
We already have a 2018 BTCC thread so why not a TCR one as well.

http://www.dailysportscar.com/2017/0...2018-ctsc.html
IMSA are introducing a TCR class within the Conti tires series, with a standalone TCE USA and TCR Canada series at some point in the future.


Wasn't there a TCR USA announced a few years ago, shortly after the TCR concept was originally launched? Although as I recall that ended up being TCR cars were eligible as a sub-class within USTCC, rather than a separate series. Did that ever get any entries?
No entries, as I remember.

In the USA there are already 2-3 cars in the PWC, in the TC class.
Also someone said something about TCR Mini, and LAP Motorsports are developing TCR spec 5-door car
TCR was meant to come to the US touring car championship in either 2014 or 2015, it didn't. Now PWC say they will have a TCR class as well as IMSA in 2018. I've only heard about 4 TCR cars racing in the US to date so I don't think both or either will have good grid sizes.

Also France are rumoured to get a TCR championship.

Quote:
Originally Posted by Speed-King View Post
Since there is no TCR national series 2018 thread just yet, this one will have to do:

Looks like France will get a TCR series in 2018.
And maybe the UK if BTCC can't kick them out
