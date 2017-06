Malcolm Smith Racer

HSCC Super Touring Car Trophy, Knockhill June 3&4 2017 Fourteen cars attended two races at Knockhill.

Derek Palmer Jr. won the first in a Nissan Primera, with Honda Accord drivers Stuart Whyte and James Dodd second and third respectively.



Breakdowns led to a reduced grid in race two, eleven started and ten finished. Early leader Palmer retired after five laps due to a puncture.

Whyte won from James Dodd, followed by John Cleland, Vauxhall Vectra.



