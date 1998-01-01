Explantion

mceci1 Racer

As I was talking to some people before we got onto a subject that is a very delicate one but had to be spoken about. Halo's and the Jules Bianchi crash. One thing I never could work out why Jules went into the corner so fast, now we have found out why. Where the crash was, in the wet, there was green flags out at the flag post.



The question I have. While a Halo sounds like a good idea, is it going to change much. In the instance for Jules, while we hate to say it, Formula One Management made a mistake. Whatever happened that day I don't know, but being an flag marshall in training at my local race track in Australia, the first thing you do it put a yellow out and until the car is out of harms way, leave it out. Why was this flag out in wet conditions as a green flag, Jules wasn't to blame like some people say (the whole he was too fast in the wet) his visibility would have been horrible.



This brings me to the next point, whats the true issue with F1, is it the cars or is it actually little errors in F1 Management that no one will admit to. As someone chasing a career in racing V8 Supercars I know the risks of motorsport its dangerous. This gets me annoyed though at the fact of wasted talent due to a brainfart.



