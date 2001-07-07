Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Single Seater Racing > Club Level Single Seaters
Reload this Page Historic Formula Ford import, rebuild and registration
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Club Level Single Seaters | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 20:35 (Ref:3729543)   #1
Banger Rally Man
Rookie
 
Join Date: Apr 2017
Posts: 1
Banger Rally Man should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Historic Formula Ford import, rebuild and registration
Have just imported a 1974 Lola T340 in parts from the USA, it has had some roll bar extension etc but needs full refurb and putting back together, no SCCA log book, but have original Lola chassis plate.

What is the best way to ensure a full MSA log book on completion and what are the pitfalls, e.g. Replace the roll bar US mods with one fabricated by a UK MSA approved roll hoop manufacture etc.

Any advice gratefully received whist I ponder where I start, other than recording what parts I have and starting to clean parts and inspect.
Banger Rally Man is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Club Level Single Seaters | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Club Level Single Seaters | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
x trac 206,306,406 Identification and Rebuild Mikesrite Racing Technology 1 27 Sep 2016 09:56
Import Tuner Fans = Sports Car Fans ? LouisTheShark Sportscar & GT Racing 20 22 Oct 2003 12:11
Don't import for next season, just get Watts, Richo, Jones etc on track again! Michael H Australasian Touring Cars. 6 7 Jul 2001 11:21


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 21:26.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.