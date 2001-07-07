Historic Formula Ford import, rebuild and registration

Banger Rally Man Rookie

Have just imported a 1974 Lola T340 in parts from the USA, it has had some roll bar extension etc but needs full refurb and putting back together, no SCCA log book, but have original Lola chassis plate.



What is the best way to ensure a full MSA log book on completion and what are the pitfalls, e.g. Replace the roll bar US mods with one fabricated by a UK MSA approved roll hoop manufacture etc.



