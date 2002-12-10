Mike Bell Race Official Race Official Veteran



Join Date: Sep 2008 Attleborough- 5 minutes from Snet! Posts: 8,006

Minimum age for Historic race cars? <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> From what I've seen and heard, in the USA a race car becomes 'historic' almost as soon as it isn't 'current'.



Ignoring jokes about new build Cobras, 'E' Types, etc., we've already seen 90s 'Supertourers' being raced competitively again, and track displays of late GT cars. This season Peter Auto has two events where GT1 cars (1994 to 2011) can be exercised. (



Could this be a precursor to a race series for these cars, and if so, a good move? Or are they too young...... From what I've seen and heard, in the USA a race car becomes 'historic' almost as soon as it isn't 'current'.Ignoring jokes about new build Cobras, 'E' Types, etc., we've already seen 90s 'Supertourers' being raced competitively again, and track displays of late GT cars. This season Peter Auto has two events where GT1 cars (1994 to 2011) can be exercised. ( https://peterauto.peter.fr/en/platea...id/224/nom/GT1 Could this be a precursor to a race series for these cars, and if so, a good move? Or are they too young......