Ferrarist75 Rookie

Cross weight balance of a car Have a kind of unusual question about cross weight balance of a car.

Have access to a car weight scales, and read a lot about how to properly make it right.

But it will be a LOT easy for me if i remove all 4 tyres, and place the car on jack stands, which supports wheel hubs. All jack stands will be leveled between on the scales as well.

It will allow me great access to the coilover springs for adjustments.

Did i miss something and is there any downsides?

