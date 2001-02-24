defuser Rookie

Hi Guys,



I am a rookie data engineer, currently doing GT racing. I wanted to learn more about this role and ask your humble opinion/suggestions on -



What makes a good data engineer ?



i.e. is there anything that a data engineer can do to make himself stand out more ? has there been certain things that a data engineer that you have work with in the past do to make you think, gee, 'that's really helpful'



Some of the things that I have been trying to consciously doing is to make sure I check the vitals of the cars as soon as I am able to pull data out, so whatever work that needs to be done to the car, the chief mech knows early This is so that he can plan his schedule and crew.



