Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Racing Talk > Racing Technology
Reload this Page Data Engineer
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Racing Technology | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 01:17 (Ref:3732894)   #1
defuser
Rookie
 
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 10
defuser should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Data Engineer
Hi Guys,

I am a rookie data engineer, currently doing GT racing. I wanted to learn more about this role and ask your humble opinion/suggestions on -

What makes a good data engineer ?

i.e. is there anything that a data engineer can do to make himself stand out more ? has there been certain things that a data engineer that you have work with in the past do to make you think, gee, 'that's really helpful'

Some of the things that I have been trying to consciously doing is to make sure I check the vitals of the cars as soon as I am able to pull data out, so whatever work that needs to be done to the car, the chief mech knows early This is so that he can plan his schedule and crew.

I also check and update the race engineers with weather, air/track temps as much as I can.
defuser is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Racing Technology | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Racing Technology | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Data / Race Engineer Rates in GT Racing defuser Sportscar & GT Racing 12 16 Jan 2017 05:31
Engineer at Richard Childress Racing develops alternative to HANS device Joe Fan NASCAR & Stock Car Racing 2 1 Mar 2001 13:49
I have just raced against John Clelands' Engineer Sodemo2 WTCC & European Touring Car Series 1 24 Feb 2001 17:00


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 02:26.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.