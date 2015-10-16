Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
View Poll Results: What score do you give it?
10 1 11.11%
9 0 0%
8 0 0%
7 0 0%
6 1 11.11%
5 2 22.22%
4 1 11.11%
3 2 22.22%
2 2 22.22%
1 0 0%
Voters: 9. You may not vote on this poll

Old Today, 13:23 (Ref:3730079)   #1
Born Racer
Race Official
Veteran
 
Born Racer's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2005
Posts: 6,906
Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!
Rate the Grand Prix: Russian Grand Prix 2017
What score do you give it?
Born Racer is online now  
__________________
Montgolfière Racing
Quote
Old Today, 13:43 (Ref:3730086)   #2
RichardRenes
Veteran
 
Join Date: Jan 2008
Netherlands
Rotterdam
Posts: 527
RichardRenes should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
there was tension in the last 10 laps or so for the win but otherwise complete snorefest
RichardRenes is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 13:56 (Ref:3730087)   #3
Richard Casto
Subscriber
Veteran
 
Richard Casto's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2009
United States
Durham, NC, USA
Posts: 2,069
Richard Casto is going for a new world record!Richard Casto is going for a new world record!Richard Casto is going for a new world record!Richard Casto is going for a new world record!Richard Casto is going for a new world record!Richard Casto is going for a new world record!Richard Casto is going for a new world record!
Boring race. Would have given it a four, but bumped it to a five due to Bottas first win.

Richard

Richard
Richard Casto is online now  
__________________
Money can't buy happiness, but somehow it's more comfortable to cry in a Porsche than a Kia.
Quote
Old Today, 14:07 (Ref:3730090)   #4
Tourer
Subscriber
Veteran
 
Tourer's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2003
Australia
Sideways
Posts: 2,165
Tourer should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridTourer should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridTourer should be qualifying in the top 5 on the grid
Same for me Richard. Race worth a 4 but VB 1st win knocked it up to a 5.
Tourer is online now  
__________________
Were far from having too much horsepower[m]y definition of too much horsepower is when all four wheels are spinning in every gear. ― Mark Donohue
Quote
