Home
Mobile
Forum
News
Cookbook
FaceBook Us
T-Shirts etc.:
Europe
/
Worldwide.
e
B
a
y
Motorsport
Links
Advertising
Live Chat
Site Partners:
SpotterGuides
MotorsportAds
MotorsTV (Sky 447)
Related Sites:
Your Link Here
TenTenths Motorsport Forum
>
Single Seater Racing
>
Formula One
[Official] Rate the Grand Prix: Russian Grand Prix 2017
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Register
Gallery
News
FAQ
Calendar
Mark Forums Read
View Poll Results
: What score do you give it?
10
1
11.11%
9
0
0%
8
0
0%
7
0
0%
6
1
11.11%
5
2
22.22%
4
1
11.11%
3
2
22.22%
2
2
22.22%
1
0
0%
Voters:
9
. You may not vote on this poll
Home
«
Previous Thread
|
Formula One
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Today, 13:23 (Ref:3730079)
#
1
Born Racer
Race Official
Veteran
Join Date: Mar 2005
Posts: 6,906
Rate the Grand Prix: Russian Grand Prix 2017
<script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script>
What score do you give it?
__________________
Montgolfière Racing
Born Racer
View Public Profile
Visit Born Racer's homepage!
Find More Posts by Born Racer
Today, 13:43 (Ref:3730086)
#
2
RichardRenes
Veteran
Join Date: Jan 2008
Rotterdam
Posts: 527
there was tension in the last 10 laps or so for the win but otherwise complete snorefest
RichardRenes
View Public Profile
Find More Posts by RichardRenes
Today, 13:56 (Ref:3730087)
#
3
Richard Casto
Subscriber
Veteran
Join Date: Sep 2009
Durham, NC, USA
Posts: 2,069
Boring race. Would have given it a four, but bumped it to a five due to Bottas first win.
Richard
__________________
Money can't buy happiness, but somehow it's more comfortable to cry in a Porsche than a Kia.
Richard Casto
View Public Profile
Visit Richard Casto's homepage!
Find More Posts by Richard Casto
Today, 14:07 (Ref:3730090)
#
4
Tourer
Subscriber
Veteran
Join Date: Aug 2003
Sideways
Posts: 2,165
Same for me Richard. Race worth a 4 but VB 1st win knocked it up to a 5.
__________________
Were far from having too much horsepower [m]y definition of too much horsepower is when all four wheels are spinning in every gear. ― Mark Donohue
Tourer
View Public Profile
Find More Posts by Tourer
Home
«
Previous Thread
|
Formula One
|
Next Thread
»
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
Yahoo! MyWeb
BlinkList
ma.gnol.ia
Windows Live
Mr Wong
Facebook
Reddit
Furl
Technorati
Newsvine
TailRank
Mixx
Home
«
Previous Thread
|
Formula One
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
My CP
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
10 Tenths Motorsport
Announcements and Feedback
Chat Room
Single Seater Racing
Formula One
Predictions Contest & Fun
Formula Teddy Out The Pram
Indycar Series
Fantasy League/Predictions Contest
ChampCar World Series
IRL Indycar Series
National & International Single Seaters
A1GP
Club Level Single Seaters
Formula Ford
Saloon & Sportscar Racing
Sportscar & GT Racing
24 Heures du Mans
Predictions Competitions
Australasian Touring Cars.
Antrodemus Supercars Fantasy Championship
New Zealand Motor Racing
WTCC & European Touring Car Series
National & Club Racing
NASCAR & Stock Car Racing
NASCAR Fantasy Racing
Historic Racing & Motorsport History
Historic Racing Today
Historic Racing Calendar
Motorsport History
The Driver Files
Historic Image Archive
The Chassis History Archive
Turnstyle Prints
Other Motorsports
Rallying & Rallycross
Video Clips
Bike Racing
Kart Racing
Hillclimb and Sprint
Drifting
Racing Talk
Marshals Forum
Marshals Needed
MarshalsGuide.com
Racers Forum
Racers Classifieds
Racing Technology
Motorsport Art & Photography
Trackside
Events Calendar
My Track Designs
Tributes Forum
Press Releases
Road Car Forums
Road Car Forum
Classic Cars
Track Day Forum
General Forums
Armchair Enthusiast
Virtual Racers
Cool Sites
Similar Threads
Thread
Thread Starter
Forum
Replies
Last Post
[Race]
2017 FORMULA 1 VTB RUSSIAN GRAND PRIX - Grand Prix Weekend Thread
F1Guy
Formula One
30
Today
13:59
[Official]
Rate the Grand Prix: Russian Grand Prix 2016
Born Racer
Formula One
28
4 May 2016
04:29
[Official]
Rate the Grand Prix: Russian Grand Prix 2015
Born Racer
Formula One
15
16 Oct 2015
18:26
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT. The time now is
14:08
.
-- 10Tenths - Liquid
---- Mobile
---- 10Tenths - Solid
---- 10Tenths - Widescreen
-- Mallett Racing
-- Aysedasi's Le Mans
-- Ashmore Racing
-- Planet LeMans
-- Chassis Archive
---- Child of Chassis Archive
Contact Us
-
TenTenths Motorsport
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016
Royalridge Computing.
All Rights Reserved.