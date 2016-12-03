2017 TCR Europe Trophy

https://www.touringcartimes.com/2017...ropean-trophy/
Only 16 cars, but they can make great racing
Josh Files – Target Competition – Honda Civic TCR
Giacomo Altoѐ – Target Competition – Honda Civic TCR
Aurélien Comte – DG Sport Compétition – Peugeot 308 Racing Cup
Antti Buri – LMS Racing – Audi RS 3 LMS
Olli Kangas – LMS Racing – SEAT León TCR
Lev Tolkacev – Innocenti-AMG – SEAT León TCR
Denis Grigoriev – Innocenti-AMG – SEAT León TCR
Luca Engstler – Engstler Motorsport – Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR
Florian Thoma – Engstler Motorsport – Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR
Luigi Ferrara – V-Action Racing Team – Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR
Francisco Abreu – Team Novadriver – Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR
Maxime Potty – Team WRT – Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR
José Manuel Pérez-Aicart – Monlau Competición – SEAT León TCR
Plamen Kralev – Kraf Racing – Audi RS 3 LMS
Gabriele Tarquini – BRC Racing Team – Hyundai i30 N TCR
TBC – Top Run Motorsport – Subaru WRX STi