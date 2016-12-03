Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides  
Related Sites: Baltic Touring Car Championship Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > WTCC & European Touring Car Series
Reload this Page 2017 TCR Europe Trophy
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | WTCC & European Touring Car Series | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 07:56 (Ref:3776326)   #1
Mark0994
Veteran
 
Mark0994's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2015
Serbia
Belgrade
Posts: 656
Mark0994 should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
2017 TCR Europe Trophy
https://www.touringcartimes.com/2017...e-trophy-race/
TCR Europe known drivers
Josh Files-Honda Civic
Aurélien Comte-Peugeot 308
Maxime Potty-VW Golf
Giacomo Altoè-Honda Civic
Florian Thoma-VW Golf
Luca Engstler-VW Golf
Gabriele Tarquini-Hyundai i30
Benjamin Lessennes-Honda Civic
Luigi Ferrara-Alfa Romeo Giulietta

Entry list will be revealed soon
Mark0994 is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 14:32 (Ref:3776394)   #2
FIRE
Race Official
Veteran
 
FIRE's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2003
Netherlands
Posts: 16,194
FIRE has a real shot at the podium!FIRE has a real shot at the podium!FIRE has a real shot at the podium!FIRE has a real shot at the podium!FIRE has a real shot at the podium!
2017 TCR Europe Trophy
I think this event deserves a seperate thread.
FIRE is offline  
Quote
Old Today, 15:57 (Ref:3776409)   #3
Mark0994
Veteran
 
Mark0994's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2015
Serbia
Belgrade
Posts: 656
Mark0994 should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
https://www.touringcartimes.com/2017...ropean-trophy/

Only 16 cars, but they can make great racing
Josh Files – Target Competition – Honda Civic TCR
Giacomo Altoѐ – Target Competition – Honda Civic TCR
Aurélien Comte – DG Sport Compétition – Peugeot 308 Racing Cup
Antti Buri – LMS Racing – Audi RS 3 LMS
Olli Kangas – LMS Racing – SEAT León TCR
Lev Tolkacev – Innocenti-AMG – SEAT León TCR
Denis Grigoriev – Innocenti-AMG – SEAT León TCR
Luca Engstler – Engstler Motorsport – Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR
Florian Thoma – Engstler Motorsport – Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR
Luigi Ferrara – V-Action Racing Team – Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR
Francisco Abreu – Team Novadriver – Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR
Maxime Potty – Team WRT – Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR
José Manuel Pérez-Aicart – Monlau Competición – SEAT León TCR
Plamen Kralev – Kraf Racing – Audi RS 3 LMS
Gabriele Tarquini – BRC Racing Team – Hyundai i30 N TCR
TBC – Top Run Motorsport – Subaru WRX STi
Mark0994 is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | WTCC & European Touring Car Series | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | WTCC & European Touring Car Series | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
2017 TCR national series FIRE WTCC & European Touring Car Series 227 Today 15:44
2017 TCR International Series News & Rumours Racing Harz WTCC & European Touring Car Series 525 5 Oct 2017 12:09
[STCC] STCC TCR Scandinavia 2017 PorscheFanNo1 WTCC & European Touring Car Series 359 15 Sep 2017 12:09
2016-2017 TCR Las Americas Madkart WTCC & European Touring Car Series 10 3 Dec 2016 21:21


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 16:00.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.