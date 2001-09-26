fieldodreams79 Veteran



Petit Le Mans - Road Atlanta - Oct 4-7 2017

I know it's a bit early, but we've got some inquiring minds and I'm willing to assist.



Any tips for general car parking?



I believe the parking at Lanier (circle track across the highway) is still free and you'll have access to a tram (stops are red dots on track map). It gets all around the track and the walk from the furthest tram stop (spectator hill) to Turns 6&7 is probably the easiest walk







