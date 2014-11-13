Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Single Seater Racing > National & International Single Seaters
Reload this Page FIA F2 round 4 Baku
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read

Notices


Home
« Previous Thread | National & International Single Seaters | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 10:49 (Ref:3746594)   #1
cds_uk
Veteran
 
cds_uk's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2003
England
Kesgrave, Suffolk, UK
Posts: 1,309
cds_uk should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
FIA F2 round 4 Baku
Have to say, the sprint race was absolutely superb!
cds_uk is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 11:05 (Ref:3746599)   #2
Razzzor
Veteran
 
Razzzor's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2011
New Zealand
New Zealand
Posts: 924
Razzzor should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridRazzzor should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridRazzzor should be qualifying in the top 3 on the grid
Quote:
Originally Posted by cds_uk View Post
Have to say, the sprint race was absolutely superb!
It is fun watching a driver put in such a fantastic performance that Leclerc did. Spent the first 10 laps just being patient, waiting for Sirotkin to do something on King. Wasn't going to happen so he had to put in two daring moves on Markelov who just about wrecked trying to get the position back (why he fought so hard I don't know) and Sirotkin (who sensibly backed out at the last second). Good to see Nato get the win though, he deserved that.

The penalty on Leclerc was pretty silly. Probably similar to Rowland. Unfortunately I missed the feature race, it seems it was on earlier than normal.

Hey I hate to keep harping on but Leclrec drops to 10th at the start and eventually runs 53s out of traffic... Fuoco passes a total of 4 cars the entire race to finish 13th. Ouch, how demoralised must he be feeling? I looked at his times a couple of times and he wasn't even within DRS zone of other drivers.

Shame for De Vries to go out. Also we missed a good battle for the lead between Nato/Rowland and later Leclerc joining in. I'm not sure Nato really had the pace though, once Rowland went out his lap times were pretty poor. Only the penalty on Charles gave him the win.
Razzzor is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | National & International Single Seaters | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | National & International Single Seaters | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Marshals wanted for F1 Euro GP in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 17-19, 2016 Coach Ep Marshals Forum 66 23 Jun 2016 06:25
BaKu GP2 races 2016 skells22 National & International Single Seaters 22 20 Jun 2016 05:40
TWPC 2016 GP2 Predictions - R03 Baku Mekola National & International Single Seaters 5 17 Jun 2016 17:54
Contact to marshal the Baku World Challenge in Azerbaijan? TrueBlueFlyer Marshals Forum 2 13 Nov 2014 14:33


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 11:07.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.