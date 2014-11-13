Razzzor Veteran



The penalty on Leclerc was pretty silly. Probably similar to Rowland. Unfortunately I missed the feature race, it seems it was on earlier than normal.



Hey I hate to keep harping on but Leclrec drops to 10th at the start and eventually runs 53s out of traffic... Fuoco passes a total of 4 cars the entire race to finish 13th. Ouch, how demoralised must he be feeling? I looked at his times a couple of times and he wasn't even within DRS zone of other drivers.



