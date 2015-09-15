Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Single Seater Racing > Formula One
Reload this Page [Official] Driver of the Grand Prix: Italian Grand Prix 2017
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


View Poll Results: Who do you think the driver of the Italian Grand Prix is?
Sebastian Vettel 0 0%
Kimi Räikkönen 0 0%
Lewis Hamilton 1 20.00%
Valtteri Bottas 0 0%
Daniel Ricciardo 4 80.00%
Max Verstappen 0 0%
Sergio Pérez 0 0%
Esteban Ocon 0 0%
Felipe Massa 0 0%
Lance Stroll 0 0%
Romain Grosjean 0 0%
Kevin Magnussen 0 0%
Carlos Sainz 0 0%
Daniil Kvyat 0 0%
Nico Hulkenberg 0 0%
Jolyon Palmer 0 0%
Fernando Alonso 0 0%
Stoffel Vandoorne 0 0%
Pascal Wehrlein 0 0%
Marcus Ericsson 0 0%
Voters: 5. You may not vote on this poll

Home
« Previous Thread | Formula One | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 12:20 (Ref:3764053)   #1
Born Racer
Race Official
Veteran
 
Born Racer's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2005
Posts: 6,994
Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!Born Racer is going for a new world record!
Driver of the Grand Prix: Italian Grand Prix 2017
Who do you think the driver of the Italian Grand Prix is?
Born Racer is online now  
__________________
Montgolfière Racing
Quote
Old Today, 13:21 (Ref:3764059)   #2
Razzzor
Veteran
 
Razzzor's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2011
New Zealand
New Zealand
Posts: 964
Razzzor should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridRazzzor should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridRazzzor should be qualifying in the top 3 on the grid
Has to go to the fella with the big white teeth. 16th to 4th good job. Nearly got Seb. Could have been Verstappen but he blew it again with an incident (although not really his fault, still, it's always MV isn't it). He certainly did a lot of overtakes later on to take a point. RB could easily have been 3-4 without the penalties.

Ocon or Stroll I'd love to give it to, but really Stroll had Massa catch up in the end and was all over him. Perez caught up to the Ocon-Stroll-Massa train after being 10 sec behind.

Can't give it to either Mercedes, they cruised around in engine save mode, clearly the best car that my dog with a blindfold could have won in. C%94*4nts.
Razzzor is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Formula One | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Formula One | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
[Official] Italian Grand Prix 2017: Grand Prix Weekend Thread Born Racer Formula One 65 Today 13:48
[Official] Italian Grand Prix - Predictions Contest 2017 - Round 13 of 20 - Entries Born Racer Predictions Contest & Fun 7 Yesterday 12:16
[Official] Driver of the Grand Prix: Australian Grand Prix 2017 Born Racer Formula One 34 6 Apr 2017 21:14
[Official] Driver of the Grand Prix: Italian Grand Prix 2016 Born Racer Formula One 33 17 Sep 2016 18:40
[Official] Driver of the Grand Prix: Italian Grand Prix 2015 Born Racer Formula One 35 15 Sep 2015 16:11


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 14:02.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.