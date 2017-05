F1Guy Racer

FORMULA 1 GRAN PREMIO DE ESPAÑA PIRELLI 2017 - Grand Prix Weekend Thread Formula 1 heads for Spain for its traditional opener to the European races. Most teams expected to bring upgrades to this round. Red Bull and Mercedes have some major upgrades to their chassis. Mercedes in particular will be introducing a short wheel base chassis from this round.











Circuit de Catalunya fast facts

Review last years Spanish GP

https://www.formula1.com/en/video/20..._in_Spain.html