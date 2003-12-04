Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Today, 16:39
NaBUru38
Join Date: Oct 2009
Uruguay
Las Canteras, Uruguay
New coupés and cabrios
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé




It looks very similar to the Renault Laguna Coupé.
__________________
"Show me a driver who didnt make a handful of errors this year, and Ill show you someone who wasnt trying hard enough." - David Malsher
Today, 16:41
NaBUru38
Join Date: Oct 2009
Uruguay
Las Canteras, Uruguay
Ferrari J50








It commemorates the 50 years of Ferrari in Japan. Only 10 units will be produced.

Nice to see double taillights, I missed them for nearly a decade.
__________________
"Show me a driver who didnt make a handful of errors this year, and Ill show you someone who wasnt trying hard enough." - David Malsher
