gt917 Veteran



Join Date: Nov 2008 Suffolk Posts: 676

Barrys one hour race at Spa Any of our readers doing Barrys one hour race at Spa.



I,m out with the 917K replica, hopefully gremlin free and fully dried out after its "drowning"at that Brands GP "swim" in May !!!! Hoping that Barry watches down on us all and gives us a dry circuit !!!!!! Pleeeeeeeese.



Suprisingly lower grid numbers so far, especially as it is a special "memorial" race for dear Barry"Sideways"Smith. Any of our readers doing Barrys one hour race at Spa.I,m out with the 917K replica, hopefully gremlin free and fully dried out after its "drowning"at that Brands GP "swim" in May !!!! Hoping that Barry watches down on us all and gives us a dry circuit !!!!!! Pleeeeeeeese.Suprisingly lower grid numbers so far, especially as it is a special "memorial" race for dear Barry"Sideways"Smith. Attached Thumbnails